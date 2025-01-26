Yankees could steal dynamic Mets free agent veteran infielder

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

As the Yankees continue their search for infield depth, they could look no further than Jose Iglesias, who excelled for the Mets in 2024. While the Mets have expressed interest in re-signing him, Iglesias’ skill set makes him an intriguing option for the Yankees. His ability to provide both offensive and defensive value at an affordable price could make him a savvy addition to a team that’s looking for depth and competition in the infield.

Iglesias played 85 games for the Mets last season, slashing .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. Those numbers not only highlight his offensive capabilities but also his ability to thrive in high-leverage moments. His low 13.4% strikeout rate and steady 4.1% walk rate emphasize his contact-oriented approach, something the Yankees desperately need to balance their lineup.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A Defensive Boost

Defensively, Iglesias proved himself to be a versatile and reliable option. He logged 477 innings at second base and 18 innings at shortstop for the Mets last year, delivering one defensive run saved and one out above average at second base. He also showcased his flexibility at third base, where he posted four defensive runs saved and two outs above average across 130 innings.

Adding Iglesias would provide an instant upgrade over DJ LeMahieu, who struggled mightily last season. LeMahieu hit just .204/.269/.259 with a wRC+ of 52, leaving the Yankees desperate for a more productive option. Iglesias’ defensive versatility and offensive upside would at least push LeMahieu into more of a depth role, if not outright replacing him as a starter.

A Cost-Effective Solution

At 35 years old, Iglesias likely wouldn’t command a significant contract, making him a low-risk, high-reward target for the Yankees. His affordability would allow the team to remain patient while continuing to explore more significant moves via the trade market. Iglesias also brings an element of reliability, with a track record of consistency and professionalism that would fit well in the Bronx.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Strategic Play Against the Mets

Signing Iglesias would not only strengthen the Yankees but also deal a subtle blow to the Mets, who valued his contributions last season. While the Mets have been working to re-sign him, the Yankees could swoop in with a compelling offer, adding a layer of intrigue to the New York baseball rivalry.

With Iglesias, the Yankees would gain a steady hand in the infield while buying time to secure a more long-term solution. It’s a move that checks several boxes without committing to a massive financial outlay, making it a potential win for both the roster and the front office.