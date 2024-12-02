Yankees could solve lead-off spot and second base with single trade

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

With Gleyber Torres likely walking in free agency, the Yankees have a glaring need at second base. While top prospect Caleb Durbin appears to be the frontrunner for the starting role, the Yankees may hesitate to rely on an untested rookie in a season with World Series aspirations. Durbin brings defensive upgrades and elite base-running skills compared to Torres, but his lack of MLB experience could prompt the Yankees to explore external options.

One intriguing candidate? Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, a player who checks all the boxes for what the Yankees need in 2025.

Nico Hoerner: A Proven Commodity with Defensive Prowess

Hoerner, 27, is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, where he played 151 games and slashed .273/.335/.373 with seven homers, 48 RBIs, and an impressive 31 stolen bases. While he’s not a power hitter, his ability to make consistent contact and get on base is exactly what the Yankees need in a lineup that already boasts power hitters like Aaron Judge and (potentially) Juan Soto.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Defensively, Hoerner shines. Over 1,234.1 innings at second base last season, he recorded a .986 fielding percentage, four defensive runs saved, and 10 outs above average. His defensive versatility—he’s also an above-average shortstop—adds another layer of value. For a Yankees team that struggled defensively in 2024, Hoerner would be a massive upgrade.

A Smart Financial Fit

Hoerner has two years remaining on his contract, with an average annual salary of $11.67 million. That’s about $3 million less than what Torres earned in his final arbitration year. With the Yankees looking to stay financially flexible while pursuing long-term deals for players like Soto, Hoerner’s cost-effective salary makes him an ideal target.

Hoerner’s manageable contract also gives the Yankees room to invest in other areas of need, like pitching or bullpen depth. Acquiring Hoerner would allow them to address second base without breaking the bank, ensuring financial flexibility for the rest of the offseason.

Breaking Down Hoerner’s Offensive Profile

Hoerner’s offensive numbers may not blow you away, but his strengths fit perfectly in the Yankees’ lineup. He finished the 2024 season with a 103 wRC+, meaning he was slightly above league average offensively. What stands out most is his ability to avoid strikeouts—ranking in the 99th percentile in both strikeout rate and whiff rate. His elite plate discipline makes him a reliable leadoff hitter, as evidenced by his .267/.322/.374 line in 273 at-bats atop the Cubs’ lineup last season.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While Hoerner lacks power—he ranked in the 1st percentile in barrel rate—his speed and contact ability make up for it. With 31 stolen bases and a 92nd-percentile base-running value, Hoerner creates chaos on the base paths. His ability to dominate fastballs (.281 average) and capitalize on off-speed pitches adds further appeal, even if breaking balls give him some trouble.

Pairing Durbin with Hoerner for a Seamless Transition

Hoerner’s two remaining years of team control offer the Yankees a perfect bridge for Caleb Durbin. Durbin can start as a utility player, gaining valuable MLB experience while learning from Hoerner. By 2027, when Hoerner hits free agency, Durbin should be ready to take over full-time, ensuring continuity at second base without rushing the rookie into a high-pressure role.

This approach allows the Yankees to maximize Durbin’s potential while getting immediate contributions from Hoerner, who brings proven production on both sides of the ball.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

What Would It Take for the Yankees to Land Hoerner?

The Yankees would likely need to assemble a trade package to pry Hoerner away from the Cubs. A potential deal could include Carlos Lagrange, Rafael Flores, and Yoendrys Gomes.

Carlos Lagrange: A 21-year-old pitcher with raw potential but limited experience, having posted a 6.91 ERA over 14.1 innings in Single-A last season.

Rafael Flores: A 24-year-old catcher/first baseman in Double-A who showed serious power potential in 2024, hitting 15 homers with a .245 ISO and 150 wRC+ over 65 games.

Yoendrys Gomes: A 25-year-old right-handed pitcher who made brief MLB appearances but has struggled to find consistency at the Triple-A level.

This package offers the Cubs a mix of upside and MLB-ready depth while the Yankees secure a player who can stabilize their infield defense and slot seamlessly into the lineup.

A Crucial Move for 2025

Nico Hoerner is exactly the type of player the Yankees need heading into 2025. His elite defense, base-running skills, and reliable offensive profile address multiple areas of weakness for the team. Financially, his manageable salary allows the Yankees to focus on other priorities, like reinforcing the rotation or locking down Juan Soto on a long-term deal.

Hoerner isn’t just a stopgap—he’s a strategic upgrade who can help the Yankees contend immediately while setting the stage for Caleb Durbin’s eventual emergence. If the front office wants to maximize its offseason moves, acquiring Hoerner should be near the top of their list.