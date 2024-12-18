Yankees could solve first base with three high-upside trade candidates

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With the offseason in full swing, the Yankees are actively exploring ways to upgrade their roster without exceeding financial limits or sacrificing more draft picks.

After signing Max Fried and losing key draft selections in the process, the team may pivot to the trade market to address their first base needs. Options like Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers, Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians, and Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays offer intriguing possibilities.

Nathaniel Lowe: Consistent Power and On-Base Skills

Nathaniel Lowe has quietly become one of the most reliable first basemen in baseball. In 2024, Lowe slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a 121 wRC+ over 140 games. Known for his ability to get on base and provide solid power from the left side, Lowe is entering his second to last year of arbitration, making him a cost-efficient option for the Yankees.

At 29 years old, Lowe also represents a controllable asset, avoiding the long-term commitment associated with free agents. His ability to slot into the middle of the Yankees’ lineup would help balance their offensive production while avoiding the luxury tax implications of a hefty free-agent deal.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Josh Naylor: A Powerful Lefty Bat

Josh Naylor enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, hitting .243/.320/.456 with a career-high 31 home runs, 108 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+. His ability to pull the ball to right field makes him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium’s short porch. While Naylor’s defense at first base is below average (-6 defensive runs saved), his offensive upside far outweighs his defensive shortcomings.

The Guardians may be willing to part with Naylor for the right price, given their tendency to move arbitration-eligible players before they become too expensive. Acquiring Naylor would give the Yankees a slugging presence at first base without the draft pick forfeiture tied to signing a qualifying offer-attached free agent.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Yandy Diaz: Elite Contact Hitter

Yandy Diaz offers a completely different skill set compared to Lowe and Naylor. The 32-year-old posted an exceptional .281/.341/.414 slash line in 2024, with 14 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 120 wRC+. Known for his elite contact skills and ability to work counts, Diaz provides versatility and experience at both first and third base — he would undoubtedly play first for the Bombers.

The Rays have a reputation for aging players making money, coining Diaz as a realistic target for the Yankees. His consistent production and high on-base percentage would complement the Yankees’ power-heavy lineup while providing flexibility in the infield.

Diaz will earn $10 million on the final year of a three-year, $24 million deal that includes a 2026 club option for $12 million. Diaz actually makes perfect sense for the Yankees. If they want a one-year rental, they can bow out after next year with just a $1 million buyout clause.

Why a Trade Makes Sense

Trading for an arbitration-eligible player like Lowe, Naylor, or Diaz is a financially prudent move for the Yankees. Unlike free agents, these players don’t require the team to forfeit additional draft picks, a critical consideration after the loss of picks tied to the Max Fried signing. Additionally, acquiring a proven MLB player via trade often involves controllable contracts, offering stability without long-term risk.

The Yankees have the prospect capital to facilitate such a trade and the financial incentive to avoid the escalating costs of free-agent first basemen like Christian Walker, who received a qualifying offer. By targeting the trade market, the Yankees can strengthen their roster while maintaining flexibility for future moves.