Yankees could show interest in these 2 Chicago outfielders reportedly on the market

The New York Yankees will need an outfielder one way or another, whether it’s through retaining outfielder Juan Soto or going externally for a potential option. If they decide they have to go for another option, the Cubs could be a team they look at for a potential trade, but Cody Bellinger may not be all they have to offer. While the Yankees have checked in on the availability of the 2019 NL MVP, perhaps they should check in on outfielder Seiya Suzuki, whom Joel Sherman of the NY Post reports is available on the trade market if they’re unable to move Bellinger.

With the Cubs looking to shed payroll, they could entertain a deal for Seiya Suzuki who has two years remaining on his deal, but it’s unclear how aggressive they would be in dealing him.

Will Cody Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki Pop Up on the Yankees’ Radar?

Seiya Suzuki would be an interesting name to monitor this winter, as he posted a 138 wRC+ and hit 21 home runs across 132 games, showing off elite power to go with excellent plate discipline. Suzuki barreled 11.5% of batted balls while walking 10.8% of the time, making him both a capable leadoff hitter and also a capable middle-of-the-order threat who can drive the ball out of the yard with ease.

The Cubs’ willingness to trade him has been contested though, Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs reported today that the team’s desire to move Suzuki is non-existent. Given that he’s arguably the best hitter on the team, it’s harder to envision a team like Chicago dealing him away without getting a substantial upgrade, especially after finishing just 12th in Runs Scored (736) and 14th in wRC+ (101).

As for Cody Bellinger, the Yankees have already checked in on him according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, but its unclear whether they view him as a pivot for Juan Soto or someone they could acquire in tandem with him. Jack Curry reported that the team internally likes him and that they’ve had an interest in him for quite some time.

Whether he would be a first base or outfield option clearly depends on whether Juan Soto signs with the Yankees or departs elsewhere.

A decision regarding Juan Soto is looming, with many believing we could know as soon as this weekend, and the Yankees are anxiously awaiting the news as is every baseball fan. Where he signs will send ripple effects across the baseball world, with players now being able to freely sign with teams as those who whiffed on Soto will pursue other options such as Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Willy Adames whom the Yankees have varying degrees of interest in.