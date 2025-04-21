Yankees could pursue Twins star infielder to fill third base hole

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are off to a strong start this season, but they certainly need more offensive help. Third base, in particular, has been a very weak spot for them this year, and they will likely need to address it before the trade deadline.

Yankees could pursue Carlos Correa in a trade

An option that could be on the table for them to pursue is Minnesota Twins’ star shortstop Carlos Correa. Newsweek’s Zach Pressnell suggested that Correa would be a good fit for New York and could slide into the third base position.

“Correa would slot in at third base for New York, but he has the flexibility to move all around the infield in the event of an injury or an off day for Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Anthony Volpe,” Pressnell wrote. “The only issue here is his contract. The Bronx Bombers likely won’t want to pick up the rest of his massive deal, so the Twins would have to eat a little bit of the money if they want to move him.”

Another caveat that comes with this idea is that Correa has never played third base in his professional baseball career, logging all of his games at shortstop. The Yankees aren’t going to move Anthony Volpe from shortstop with how well he has played defensively, so Correa would have to be willing to move positions if the Yankees were to bring him in.

Correa could be a highly impactful addition to the lineup

The Yankees have been looking for a third base solution for quite some time. Last season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became their main third baseman after being acquired at the deadline, but now he is back to his usual second base position.

New York has relied on Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to carry the load at the hot corner, though neither has produced game-changing results that justify playing them every day.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Correa is well past his prime days with the Houston Astros, but he is still an impactful hitter who could give their lineup a much-needed right-handed threat aside from Aaron Judge. This season, Correa has gotten off to a slow start with just one home run and a .194 batting average, though a change of scenery could help him find his former All-Star self again.

Ultimately, the Yankees are likely to be heavily involved in the infield market this year, and Correa could be one of their top targets this summer.