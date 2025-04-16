Yankees could pursue Rays’ slick third baseman in a trade

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have found a way to generate good offense despite losing Juan Soto in free agency, but they still have a gaping hole on the left side of the infield. Third base has been a very undefined spot for them this season, with Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Pablo Reyes all logging starts there.

Yankees could target Yandy Diaz in the trade market

New York would certainly like to upgrade at the position and deepen their lineup, and there are options potentially available for them on the open market. Sports Illustrated’s Dylan Sanders listed third base options the Yankees could pursue in the trade market, and Rays star third baseman Yandy Diaz was one of them.

“Diaz has found his groove again and could be the biggest impact player on this list if the Rays finally make the right choice and trade him away. He posted a .143/.178/.368 slash line over the first 10 games, but has brought that up to a much more respectable .375/.400/.792 in the last six. The 33-year-old has been an elite offensive presence for a long time and would be an excellent addition to this Yankees lineup,” Sanders wrote.

Diaz would be a perfect fit for the Yankees, as they need more right-handed hitting and a reliable everyday third base option. He has spent seven of his nine big league seasons with the Rays and has established himself as one of the top contact hitters in the sport.

Diaz could provide the Yankees with key lineup depth

He has even flexed a bit of power over the past few seasons, including a 22-homer season in 2023. That same season, he won the AL Batting Title with a .330 average, and he boasted a career-high .932 OPS. He was rewarded for his performance with an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger.

The Yankees could use Diaz at the top of the order and provide much-needed lineup depth. The main caveat is that Diaz plays in the same division as the Yankees, and the Rays might be reluctant to trade one of their best players to a division rival unless they are blown away with an offer.

Ultimately, the Yankees will certainly be in the market for a corner infielder this year, and Diaz should be one of their top targets given what he can provide to their lineup.