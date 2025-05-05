Yankees could pursue intriguing Cardinals infielder to fill injury hole

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees suffered yet another injury blow to their team over the weekend, as second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be out for at least 4-to-6 weeks with an oblique tear. Oblique injuries can be tricky, so it could be months before they see him back on the field.

Yankees could pursue Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan to fill infield holes

To make matters worse, shortstop Anthony Volpe is dealing with a shoulder injury after feeling a pop while making a diving play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. While all of his tests came back clean, that is now another injury the team will have to monitor for the foreseeable future.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

To fill in the infield holes, the Yankees could pursue an intriguing utility bat who can make a strong impact. The Sporting News’ Billy Heyen suggested St. Louis Cardinals left-handed infielder Brendan Donovan as a potential option.

“He’d at least allow the Yankees to play the hot hand at shortstop while holding down the everyday job at second. When Chisholm returns, either he or Donovan could play third base. Donovan can also play the corner outfield. There are other possibilities out there, too, but the Yankees should pick up the phone on Donovan immediately,” Heyen wrote.

Donovan could give the Yankees huge lineup depth

Donovan could be a very impactful bat for the Yankees, and his versatility around the diamond could also help them fill in the third base hole. Third base has been a desolate position in terms of offensive production for them, with Oswaldo Cabrera and Pablo Reyes getting the bulk of the reps there.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The left-handed is off to a hot start with St. Louis this season. He is batting .339 with three home runs and an .877 OPS. Adding him to the Yankees’ lineup would give them great depth and strengthen the latter portion of the lineup.

Ultimately, more will be known about Chisholm’s injury in the coming weeks, and if it is determined that he needs to miss more time, perhaps Donovan could be on their radar around the time the trade deadline approaches.