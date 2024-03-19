Yankees could pivot to trade market to acquire former infielder

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If the Yankees wanted to pivot to a more affordable utility option in the infield, prospect Jorbit Vivas would’ve been an easy transition — he was re-assigned on Monday. With Oswald Peraza expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury and DJ LeMahieu’s availability for opening day in question, it is obvious the team needs support.

General manager Brian Cashman had been looking for potential free agent options several weeks ago but missed out on signing Kikè Hernandez and Amed Rosario, who signed with the Dodgers and Rays, respectively. However, Cashman could dive back into the market to try and find an alternative to help support a group dealing with an injury, but the trade options seem to be a bit more intriguing.

The Yankees Could See What the Tigers Want For Gio Urshela

In fact, they could pivot to one of their former players, Gio Urshela, a 32-year-old coming off a season where he suffered a pelvis injury and played only 62 games. Urshela finished the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels, hitting .299/.329/.374. He hit two homers with 24 RBIs, posting a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 92 wRC+. For a reserve, Urshela still holds plenty of value and has performed well during spring training over a 12-game sample.

This spring, Urshela is hitting .314/.314/.343 over 35 plate appearances, posting three RBIs. He’s always been known for his high batting average, but as a supplement, Urshela provides solid offensive value and great defense. Back in 2021, he served as the team’s primary third baseman, accumulating over 4,620 innings at the position. However, he also has experience at second base and shortstop, suggesting the Bombers could utilize him in a variety of ways.

Brian Hoch of MLB.com suggests that Urshela isn’t a lock to win the everyday third-base job for the Tigers, so the Yankees might be able to swing a trade for next to nothing.

They should’ve signed him several weeks ago, but a low-level prospect to return for a player who may not even make the starting roster is certainly a bargain, and the Yankees desperately need support. However, they’re probably waiting for more roster cuts to see if they can scoop up anyone for cheap, so expect to move over the next few days with spring training winding down.