Yankees could make a move for Astros star infielder next free agency

In a perfect world, the New York Yankees would have a long-term solution at third base, but they’re using more of a stopgap with veteran DJ LeMahieu entering the 2024 season. LeMahieu is a good defender at most infield positions, and he proved his worth on the hot corner last year. However, the 35-year-old is a better second baseman and has been the team’s primary utility man over the past few years.

LeMahieu’s Performance and Potential Replacement

With that being said, LeMahieu is coming off a rather down season in 2023, hitting .243/.327/.390, including 15 homers and 44 RBIs, with a 101 WRC plus. Defensively, he played 592.2 innings at third, collecting three defensive runs saved and three outs above average. The Yankees trust him to hold down the fort while they look for a younger or more situated player at the position, which could lead them to star Alex Bregman next off-season.

Could the Yankees Target Alex Bregman?

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Bregman could be a great fit for the Yankees, who is 29 years old and remains one of the league’s most talented players. This past season, Bregman played 161 games, hitting .262/.363/.441, including 25 homers, 98 RBIs, a 12% strikeout rate, 12.7% walk rate and a 125 wRC+.

Bregman is one of the MLB’s most accomplished third basemen and is a consistent offensive weapon, never dipping below a 114 wRC+, which indicates he’s 14% better than the average MLB hitter.

Considering he is still only 29 years old, the Yankees can capitalize on his youth and potentially decide to roll over any long-term extension for Gleyber Torres to a player like Bregman.

This would allow LeMahieu to transition back to second base and the Yankees would have one of the best third baseman in baseball. Defensively, Bregman played 1,417.1 innings last year at third, hosting a .963 fielding percentage with five defensive runs saved. Historically, he’s been a tremendous defensive asset at the spot, but he also has the capacity to play shortstop and second base, providing even more value long-term.