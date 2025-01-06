Yankees could luck into huge bounce-back year from $12.5 million investment

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Paul Goldschmidt’s one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees isn’t just a contract—it’s a lifeline for a player who still believes he has more to give. Goldschmidt is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, where he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+, a stark drop-off from the player who won the National League MVP award just two years earlier.

The six-time All-Star knows he underperformed, and he’s motivated to prove he’s far from finished.

“The feeling was just like, man, I’m better than this,” Goldschmidt said after finalizing his deal with the Yankees. “But you got to go out and prove it. I mean, if you don’t perform, then you know you’re not going to be playing. And I think that’s just the truth in this game and in life.”

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A Change of Scenery

Sometimes, all a struggling player needs is a new environment to rediscover their spark. For Goldschmidt, moving from a declining Cardinals roster to a Yankees team poised for contention might be the perfect reset. Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly dimensions could also help unlock some of the power that seemed muted last year.

Goldschmidt’s isolated power (ISO) dipped to .169 in 2024, a far cry from the .226 he posted during his MVP campaign in 2022. In New York, with a better-supporting cast and a fresh start, he could regain the rhythm that made him one of the most feared hitters in the league.

Playing for a team with championship aspirations often brings out the best in players, and Goldschmidt is no stranger to high-pressure situations. The Yankees are counting on his leadership and experience to not only boost the lineup but also to set the tone in the clubhouse.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Mentor for Ben Rice

Goldschmidt’s presence extends beyond his on-field contributions. The Yankees have a young, rising first baseman in Ben Rice, who could benefit immensely from Goldschmidt’s mentorship. Rice, a left-handed hitter, has shown flashes of potential but struggled with consistency during his 50-game stint in the majors last year, slashing .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

Rice’s swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees hope he can develop into a long-term solution at first base. Goldschmidt’s insights into the mental and physical aspects of the game could be invaluable for Rice, especially in refining his approach at the plate.

Goldschmidt has already expressed his willingness to help younger players, saying, “I’ll do whatever I can to help guys…whether it’s him or any other player.” That mindset could accelerate Rice’s development, giving the Yankees a potential platoon option in 2025 and a promising foundation for the future.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Still Capable of Big Things

Despite his down year, Goldschmidt’s underlying metrics suggest he still has plenty left in the tank. His strikeout and walk rates remained consistent, and his defensive metrics at first base were solid. The Yankees don’t need Goldschmidt to carry the offense—they already have Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger for that—but they do need him to be a reliable contributor.

If Goldschmidt can push his wRC+ back into the 110-120 range and provide steady leadership, his signing could prove to be one of the savviest moves of the offseason. For a player with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, New York might be the perfect stage for a comeback.