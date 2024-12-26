Yankees could have a perfect off-season with one extremely lucky move

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are known for aiming high, and their pursuit of Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki fits that narrative. Sasaki, regarded as one of the most exciting pitchers in the world, recently had an in-person meeting with the Yankees in California, signaling their intent to make a serious push for his services. While acquiring Sasaki is far from a certainty, adding him to their rotation would mark a perfect offseason for the Bronx Bombers.

Sasaki’s Exceptional Talent

At just 23 years old, Sasaki has already established himself as one of the best pitchers in Japan. In the 2024 season, he tossed 111 innings, boasting a 2.35 ERA with 129 strikeouts and allowing just two home runs. His combination of velocity and control sets him apart, with his fastball regularly reaching 102 mph.

Scouts rave about his splitter, a devastating pitch that keeps hitters off balance and generates a high whiff rate. Sasaki’s mix of power and precision makes him a legitimate ace-caliber pitcher, capable of excelling at the highest level.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A Bargain Price for Elite Talent

One of the most intriguing aspects of signing Sasaki is his affordability. Due to international posting rules, Sasaki would earn a maximum of $7.5 million in his first MLB season, an incredible value for a pitcher of his caliber. In a market where elite starters are commanding upwards of $25 million annually, Sasaki represents a rare opportunity for the Yankees to add a top-tier arm without straining their payroll.

How Sasaki Fits into the Yankees’ Rotation

If the Yankees were to acquire Sasaki, he would slot into a rotation that already features Gerrit Cole and Max Fried, creating one of the most formidable trios in baseball.

Sasaki’s ability to dominate hitters with his velocity and pitch mix would complement the Yankees’ existing strengths and give them an edge in postseason matchups. His presence would give the Yankees a surplus of starters, allowing them to trade out of the rotation if need be. Rumors have already suggested they want to move Marcus Stroman and his salary.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Long-Term Investment in Excellence

Sasaki’s age and skill set make him an ideal long-term investment. Unlike older free-agent pitchers, he offers the potential for sustained excellence over several years. By securing Sasaki, the Yankees would not only solidify their rotation for 2025 but also set themselves up for future success.

Challenges in Signing Sasaki

Despite the Yankees’ interest, signing Sasaki will be a challenge. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are also in the mix, and the Yankees will need to persuade Sasaki that New York is the best place for his MLB journey. The storied history of the franchise and the chance to play in the most famous ballpark in the world could play a role in convincing him to don the pinstripes.

Adding Sasaki would be a game-changing move for the Yankees, reinforcing their rotation with one of the brightest pitching talents in the world and setting the stage for a dominant era in the Bronx.