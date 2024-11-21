Yankees could extend quality bullpen piece on a team-friendly deal

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have significant work to do in rebuilding their bullpen this offseason, particularly with the departures of Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle to free agency. While Holmes is expected to secure a lucrative long-term deal elsewhere, the Yankees may have a clear path to retaining Kahnle, who has proven his value in high-leverage situations.

Tommy Kahnle: A Proven Option for the Yankees

Kahnle, at 35 years old, remains a reliable reliever despite nearing the twilight of his career. His loyalty to the Yankees was evident when he previously turned down a more lucrative offer from the Boston Red Sox to stay in the Bronx. Now, with his two-year, $11.5 million contract expired, Kahnle could be a prime candidate for another short-term deal with the Yankees.

A two-year, $10 million contract with an opt-out after the first year would be a sensible arrangement for both sides. This deal would provide Kahnle with financial security while keeping him in a familiar environment and avoiding the disruptions of relocating late in his career.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A Stellar 2024 Season

Kahnle’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of impressive. Over 42.2 innings, he posted a 2.11 ERA, struck out 9.70 batters per nine innings, and achieved a 79.5% left-on-base rate. His 58.6% ground ball rate added another layer of effectiveness, making him a versatile weapon in both low- and high-leverage situations.

In the postseason, Kahnle continued to shine, delivering a 2.08 ERA across 8.2 innings. His ability to perform under pressure was crucial during the Yankees’ run to the World Series, and his playoff experience makes him an invaluable asset for a team with championship aspirations.

The Change-Up: Kahnle’s Secret Weapon

Kahnle’s success hinges on his elite change-up, which he threw 73.1% of the time in 2024. Averaging 87.4 mph, the pitch held opposing hitters to a .157 batting average and a .264 slugging percentage. It also generated a 38.9% whiff rate and a 21.8% put-away rate, underscoring its dominance. Paired with his four-seam fastball, Kahnle’s repertoire remains potent and effective.

Given the consistency of his change-up, there’s little indication that his effectiveness will wane anytime soon. This makes Kahnle an appealing candidate for a return, especially at a reasonable price.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Cost-Effective and Valuable Asset

The Yankees can easily afford to retain Kahnle for another season or two, particularly given his consistent production and invaluable playoff experience. His presence in the clubhouse also adds intangible value, as he’s known to be a well-liked and respected teammate.

Bringing back Kahnle on a team-friendly deal would provide the Yankees with 40-plus innings of dependable relief, fortify their bullpen, and offer a steadying veteran presence as they gear up for another postseason run.

A Simple Decision for the Yankees

Re-signing Kahnle seems like an easy and logical move for the Yankees. His combination of skill, experience, and clubhouse chemistry aligns perfectly with the team’s needs. If Kahnle is willing to agree to a short-term, team-friendly contract, the Yankees would be wise to lock him in as part of their bullpen plans for the 2025 season.