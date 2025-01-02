Yankees could be facing an uphill battle for star Japanese free agent

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were among those on the limited list of teams whom Roki Sasaki granted a meeting to this winter, and while their meeting with Joel Wolfe went well, there’s skepticism around their chances of landing him. It’s always been the industry’s belief that the Dodgers were at the forefront of the Sasaki sweepstakes, with the Padres resembling a clear foil for Los Angeles. Jack Curry reported on the Yankees’ internal belief that their meeting went well with Roki Sasaki, but he added a dubious note that the belief is Sasaki prefers the West Coast.

He also mentioned the Dodgers and Padres were the perceived favorites, and while nothing it set in stone, the Yankees have been considered more of a dark horse than a favorite, and they may face an uphill battle as an East Coast team.

Roki Sasaki is one of the best talents to ever come over from Japan to the United States, flashing his dominant arsenal in the NPB with a 100 MPH fastball and absolutely gross splitter. The right-hander has frontline stuff, with his upside matching or exceeding most if not any pitcher’s potential on the planet right now. His services would be highly sought after by anyone with a chance to land him, but the Yankees may not have excellent odds here.

It’s not a secret that the Dodgers have been the favorite for Roki Sasaki, and the Padres’ interest and chances at landing the stud right-hander haven’t been hidden either, and that could be an indication of a potential geographical preference. Now, the details on what Sasaki prefers or wants have never been truly transparent, as even Jeff Passan on ESPN radio mentioned that there’s no favorite right now, but we know the Yankees are in the mix.

One variable that could help them is Roki Sasaki’s admiration of Masahiro Tanaka, who spent his entire MLB career in the Bronx.

If the Yankees were able to lure Roki Sasaki to New York and the East Coast, then they would further improve a top-flight rotation. While many have pointed to how his addition could allow the Yankees to move one of their young arms, the six-man rotation is a necessity for any team that lands Sasaki. Not only is there an injury concern, but the NPB has normalized a six-day schedule versus a five-day one.

Whether the Yankees land Roki Sasaki or not remains to be seen, but they aren’t the favorites in this by any means and will face something of an uphill battle in this saga. Joel Wolfe, his agent, mentioned that a conclusion should be reached in the January 15th-23rd window, which is just a few weeks away.