Yankees could be considering a reunion with injured free agent bullpen weapon

The New York Yankees reportedly attended a bullpen session at Cressey Sports Performance for Lou Trivino according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, who also added that teams walked away impressed. The right-hander was initially acquired by the Yankees during the 2022 deadline in the infamous Frankie Montas trade, and while he pitched brilliantly for the Bronx Bombers that season, he would tear his UCL in 2023 Spring Training. Since that point in time, setbacks and struggles with velocity have limited him to not making a single appearance in the big leagues between 2023 and 2024.

His sinker reportedly reached 94 MPH according to Ragazzo, which is a tick down from his usual velocity, but likely not the hardest he can throw given that we’re still in the offseason.

Lou Trivino Throws In Front of Teams, Yankees Might Have Interest

With the Yankees searching for bullpen help wherever they can find it, they’ve remained in Lou Trivino’s market even after letting him go this winter. They declined his club option for 2025, but we could see him return on a prove-it contract again this season, as he could sign a Minor League deal or a league-minimum contract. The right-hander has a career 3.86 ERA across 284.2 innings with the Athletics and Yankees, striking out 24.5% of batters faced.

He pitched to a 1.66 ERA and 3.34 FIP with the Yankees after they refined his cutter, helping him to limit damage contact while still striking out batters and keeping the ball on the ground. While rehabbing for a big-league return, the right-hander ran into troubles in Scranton as he walked 13.8% of batters faced with just a 33.3% GB% and 7.50 ERA across 11 appearances.

Still, the Yankees and various other teams walked away impressed with what they saw at his bullpen session.

It should be noted that the Yankees have a direct connection with Lou Trivino, who has trained with Cressey Sports Performance, a company owned by Eric Cressey, who is the Director of Health and Performance in the Yankees’ organization. The Yankees don’t have a leg-up that’s been reported on, but one could speculate that they’ve been able to keep tabs on the right-hander throughout the winter.

Last offseason they non-tendered the right-hander before bringing him back on a deal at the start of Spring Training, which wasn’t announced until pitchers and catchers showed up. The Yankees have made it clear that they will acquire more arms than they can fit on their 26-man roster to cover for any potential injuries that could befall them during February and March, which is when pitchers tend to suffer injuries the most.