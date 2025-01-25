Yankees could add super-utility man on free agent deal

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Yankees might circle back to an old flame this offseason, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the team could pursue utility man Kiké Hernández in free agency. Hernández, a key depth piece for the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, was previously on the Yankees’ radar during last offseason when they reportedly extended him a contract offer.

Hernández’s 2024 season was not particularly inspiring offensively, but his defensive versatility makes him an intriguing option. Over 126 games, he hit .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, a 19.6% strikeout rate, and a 6.9% walk rate, good for an 83 wRC+. These numbers placed him 17% below average at the plate, but his ability to play nearly every defensive position adds value.

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive Versatility

Hernández’s resume includes stints at first, second, third, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. That plug-and-play adaptability is a rare commodity, especially for a team like the Yankees, which has had its fair share of injuries and roster reshuffling in recent years.

However, New York already has a similar player in Oswaldo Cabrera, whose defensive prowess and ability to switch-hit make him a younger, cheaper, and arguably more dynamic option.

Cabrera’s presence complicates the potential fit for Hernández, as adding another utility player might create redundancy rather than addressing the Yankees’ more pressing needs.

A Smarter Investment

The Yankees’ offseason has been focused on assembling a championship-caliber roster, and while depth is always valuable, spending money on Hernández might not move the needle. If the Yankees are going to allocate resources, they would be better served pursuing a legitimate upgrade to their infield or outfield rather than adding another bench piece.

New York could easily wait until the summer trade deadline to bolster their depth, leaving more flexibility to address immediate concerns and secure higher-impact players when needed. Hernández’s defensive versatility is undeniable, but for a team like the Yankees, the timing and fit might not align with their greater ambitions this offseason.