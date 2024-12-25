Yankees considering an extension for playoff relief hero

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees are reportedly exploring the market for left-handed relievers, including a potential reunion with veteran Tim Hill, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hill, 34, proved to be a vital piece of the Yankees’ bullpen during their playoff push last season and has earned consideration for a return in 2025.

Hill’s Pivotal Role in 2024 for the Yankees

Last season, Hill delivered outstanding results during his time in pinstripes. Over 44 innings pitched, he posted an impressive 2.04 ERA, showcasing his effectiveness in high-leverage situations.

While Hill doesn’t rely heavily on strikeouts, recording just 3.68 per nine innings, his ability to induce weak contact makes him one of the most reliable ground-ball pitchers in the league. With a 69.9% ground-ball rate, Hill ranked among the top relievers in generating outs through soft contact, keeping his defense engaged and runs off the board.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Hill Fits the Yankees’ Plans

Hill’s effectiveness lies in his ability to manage base runners and maintain composure in critical moments. His 76.4% left-on-base rate demonstrates his knack for escaping jams, a skill the Yankees value as they build a bullpen capable of thriving in tight postseason games. Given his familiarity with the team and proven track record, bringing Hill back could provide stability and consistency to a bullpen already brimming with talent.

A Key Component in a Balanced Bullpen

The Yankees have prioritized assembling a versatile bullpen with a mix of power arms and situational specialists. Hill’s ability to neutralize left-handed hitters and generate ground balls fits perfectly into this strategy. Pairing him with right-handed strikeout pitchers like Devin Williams allows manager Aaron Boone to deploy Hill strategically against tough lefty matchups and in double-play situations.

The Decision Ahead

With Hill now a free agent, the Yankees will need to weigh the cost of re-signing him against other available left-handed relievers on the market. Hill’s prior success in New York, coupled with his unique skill set, makes him an attractive option to help solidify the Yankees’ bullpen for another deep playoff run.