Yankees closing in on infield reinforcements—could signal the end for Pablo Reyes

The Yankees are closing in on the return of veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is heading to Tampa for a few days of live batting practice. If all goes according to plan, he’ll begin a rehab assignment shortly after — potentially putting him back in pinstripes within the next few weeks.

But let’s be honest: this isn’t the same DJ who once flirted with a batting title and carried the top of the Yankees’ order. That version of LeMahieu is long gone.

A Steep Decline in Recent Seasons

LeMahieu is now 36 years old and coming off a brutal 2024 season where he played in just 67 games and slashed .204/.269/.259. He hit two homers, drove in 26 runs, and was left off the postseason roster altogether — a decision that, frankly, wasn’t controversial in the slightest.

At this point, he’s more of a contract obligation than a contributor. The Yankees owe him $30 million over the next two seasons, and he won’t reach free agency until 2027. That’s a long time to wait on a player who’s looked like a shell of himself for a while now.

Third Base Depth and Roster Shuffling

Still, LeMahieu could fill a role — even if it’s a limited one.

The Yankees have been searching for a serviceable right-handed bat to support third base, and LeMahieu might get the nod as a depth piece over Oswald Peraza. But there’s also a chance the Yankees simply move on from Pablo Reyes to make room.

Reyes, 31, has only made five appearances this year and logged just seven plate appearances. He’s essentially been hanging around because the Yankees didn’t have anyone else healthy or ready. Once LeMahieu is set to return, Reyes’ days are likely numbered.

Don’t Expect a Spark

It’s important to manage expectations here. The Yankees aren’t bringing LeMahieu back with the hope that he rejuvenates the lineup. They’re plugging a hole with the most familiar — and most expensive — option available.

They’re not playing him because they believe he’s still an answer. They’re playing him because they owe him a lot of money and they need someone to fill innings at third base when Oswaldo Cabera doesn’t offer the best option. If he can stay healthy and give them a few quality at-bats against lefties, that might be all they’re asking for at this point.