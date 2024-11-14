Yankees close to landing replacement for legendary radio announcer

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports that WFAN is closing on a deal to bring in Mariners TV announcer Dave Sims to replace John Sterling as the Yankees’ radio announcer. This past season served as Sterling’s final year on the radio, as he called the Yankees’ playoff games before retiring for good after the conclusion of Game 5 of the World Series. This wouldn’t be Sims’ first stint at WFAN as he ran a show with Ed Coleman on WFAN from 1989-1993, and also served as a news anchor at WBCS in New York.

Dave Sims is a well-renown broadcaster with decades of experience, and has been calling games for the Seattle Mariners since 2007.

Yankees Closing in On Landing Dave Sims to Replace John Sterling

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The 2024 season marked John Sterling’s 36th and final season as the Yankees radio play-by-play announcer, a role he picked up back in 1989. In his time as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer the team has won five World Series titles and won eight AL Pennants, but as with all good things, his run had to come to an end.

After appearing to retire mid-season, it was announced that Sterling would come back for one last playoff run, one which resulted in the Yankees capturing the pennant and reaching the World Series. While the team fell short of its goals, it gave the legendary announcer a final shot to call games in the grandest stage baseball has to offer.

WFAN is leaving the Yankees’ play-by-play job in great hands however, as Dave Sims is an extremely accomplished broadcaster who has become synonymous with the Mariners. His energetic and vibrant personality has led to some incredible calls including his “Hey Now!” after Seattle broke their postseason drought in 2022.

His work in baseball has spanned over multiple decades in various roles, and he’s worked on the media side in other sports as well including being a radio host for the New York Knicks.