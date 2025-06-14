Yankees close to adding serious firepower back to the lineup

The New York Yankees are days away from getting a wrecking ball back in the lineup—Giancarlo Stanton is almost ready.

After a string of rehab games with Double-A Somerset, Stanton is expected to rejoin the Yankees early next week.

Though there was some buzz about a Fenway Park return, it looks like they’ll play it safe and wait just a bit longer.

Saturday marks his fourth rehab appearance, and all signs point to a clean bill of health following his latest injury.

What Stanton brings to the table this season

Stanton was fantastic in last year’s post-season but has struggled to stay healthy, which is certainly problematic given his price-tag.

The 34-year-old slugger hit .233/.298/.475 over 114 games with 27 homers, 72 RBIs, and a 116 wRC+.

When healthy, Stanton’s bat still terrifies opposing pitchers, especially in clutch situations and when parked in the DH spot.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The looming decision with Ben Rice

While Stanton’s power is a gift, it creates a ripple effect across the Yankees’ roster—especially for rookie Ben Rice.

Rice has slashed .230/.316/.471 with 12 home runs and an .787 OPS while serving as DH and a backup at first and catcher.

Dig deeper and Rice’s expected stats are even more impressive—he boasts a .295 xBA and .565 xSLG, pointing to major upside.

The Yankees may need to platoon Rice situationally or get creative to keep his red-hot bat involved in the lineup.

Matching up to maximize production

Manager Aaron Boone may be forced to play chess, not checkers, when it comes to navigating matchups and hot streaks.

Stanton will reclaim the DH role, leaving Rice fighting for reps unless Boone leverages his ability to play multiple positions.

Paul Goldschmidt could receive occasional rest days, and Rice may also pick up spot starts against favorable pitching matchups.

It’s a good problem to have, but one that could get tricky if Stanton struggles to stay healthy or Rice goes on a tear.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yankees don’t need to rush anything

There’s no need to push the gas pedal with Stanton—the Yankees have the luxury of being patient this time around.

They want to avoid the rollercoaster of hot streaks and injuries that have defined Stanton’s recent seasons in New York.

If everything aligns and Stanton stays healthy, the lineup suddenly becomes a nightmare for opposing pitchers to navigate.

Add in Rice’s development and it feels like the Yankees have the chance to balance veteran power with youthful potential.

