Yankees close to acquiring Jazz Chisholm from Marlins for 3 prospects

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are closing in on a trade with the Miami Marlins for second baseman and outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. according to Craig Mish on Twitter. The left-handed infielder has a 104 wRC+ and 1.9 fWAR on the season, and will likely shift to an infield role in the coming days. While he hasn’t put up the numbers that we saw in 2022, he has remained an above-average hitter while providing excellent speed and some versatility as he’s played a lot of centerfield in recent weeks.

He has a swing built for the Bronx and the kind of speed and defense that the Yankees desperately need, but it’s unclear where he’ll play just yet.

Jazz Chisholm is Heading to the Yankees In a Big Trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a solid season at the plate for Jazz Chisholm, who has the power and barrel rates that the Yankees need, but also brings speed to the table. With 22 steals in 101 games and 13 home runs, that’s the combination and profile they need offensively considering how hard it’s been for them to generate power or speed from anyone else in the lineup. This deal comes with a heavy price though, as Agustin Ramirez is the headliner in this package for the electric second baseman.

This is an indication that the Yankees are going all-in, Agustin Ramirez is one of their better prospects and while I’m sad to see him go, they’ll be getting a second baseman who can help them now and in the future. What’s exciting about Chisholm is the fact that the team has control over him from 2024-2026, which means they get two more years with him after this season.

It’s also being reported that two more prospects will be heading to the Marlins as well, so we’ll see who else the Yankees part ways with in this deal. Baseball Savant’s Expected Home Run metric thinks this fit makes sense in the Bronx, as he would have had 19 home runs had he played all of his games there. Speed and defense are strengths of Chisholm as well in the infield, so the Yankees should be improving there as well.

Time will tell if this move works out for the Bronx Bombers, but they traded out of their deep catching pool to get better offensively and defensively, and they’ll have him for a few seasons as well.