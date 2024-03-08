Yankees clearly looking for support in one unfinished spot

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees spent significantly upgrading their outfield this off-season, but they slightly disregarded the infield in terms of depth and starting-level support. For the most part, they have the starting group locked down, but transitioning DJ LeMahieu to third base full-time opens up the utility option.

Heading into spring training, the expectation was that Oswald Peraza would win the utility job, essentially just putting up decent numbers and showcasing good defensive upside. However, that expectation is falling by the wayside, especially with Peraza now dealing with a shoulder injury that resurfaced on Thursday.

Over three games this spring, Peraza has failed to record a hit and a struck out in 50% of his bats, posting a -55 wRC+.

Peraza continues to struggle regarding player development and rounding out his offensive identity, so the Yankees need to be considering alternative options at this point. In fact, they tried to sign Kike Hernandez several weeks ago before he latched on with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also made a $4 million offer to Amed Rosario, but he signed on with the Tampa Bay Rays instead.

The Yankees Need Their Youth to Step Up

Ideally, one of Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera would take a big step forward, but the underdog option would be Jorbit Vivas. a 22-year-old capable of playing both second and third base.

Over eight spring training games, Vivas has shown good defensive qualities, hitting .143/.333/.571, including two homers and four RBIs. Of course, these numbers aren’t anything to write home about, but he showcases far more than Peraza, at least hitting a few home runs and displaying upside.

Obviously, the Yankees would likely prefer a veteran with experience who can fill multiple spots without compromising the team’s offensive contributions.

A Good Alternative Option

One good option could be Donovan Solano, a 36-year-old veteran who is coming off a good season with the Minnesota Twins. He played 134 games last year, hitting .282/.369/.391, including five homers and 38 RBIs. This is a quality player who would certainly get a little bit more money than the average reserve, but he has the skill set to play every infield spot and even has a few innings in the outfield.

Obviously, the Yankees would prefer to utilize him at second base and first base if need be, where he has 773.2 innings of work, playing 558.2 last year for Minnesota.

General manager Brian Cashman certainly has options. It’s just about finding the right player and waiting until they can make a decision on Peraza’s future, which could end up with him back in Triple-A.