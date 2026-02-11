The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox didn’t need any more gasoline, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa just walked in with a flamethrower. After signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox this week, the former Yankee utility man didn’t waste time ingratiating himself to the Fenway faithful.

In a move that I’m convinced was calculated to stir the pot, IKF explicitly stated that his Toronto Blue Jays—the team he finished the 2025 season with—were actively rooting for the Yankees to beat Boston in the Wild Card round because they viewed New York as the softer opponent.

This isn’t just standard “new guy” talk; this is a direct shot at the Yankees’ intimidation factor. Kiner-Falefa, who spent 2022 and 2023 in the Bronx, essentially told The Athletic that the Yankees simply didn’t scare anyone last October compared to the buzzsaw that was the Red Sox rotation.

“We Were A Lot Happier” to See New York

The context here is crucial. IKF ended the 2025 season with the Blue Jays after a waiver claim from Pittsburgh, thrusting him right into the heat of the AL East playoff race. While the Blue Jays waited for their ALDS opponent, they watched the Yankees and Red Sox brawl in a three-game Wild Card series.

According to Kiner-Falefa, the Blue Jays clubhouse was terrified of one man: Garrett Crochet.

“One hundred percent,” Kiner-Falefa said. “We thought it was a better matchup for us the other way (to face New York). We were watching that (series), and we were watching (Garrett) Crochet just dice up. I think we had just lost two out of three (to Boston), and it put us behind the Yankees or tied us with them for the AL East lead (in late September). We definitely felt (Boston) was a tougher matchup for us. Once we saw the other team, we were a lot happier. It was definitely a topic.”

The Crochet Factor vs. The Yankees Reality

To be fair to IKF, he wasn’t hallucinating. Garrett Crochet was a monster for Boston last year, winning Game 1 of that series and putting the Yankees on the brink of elimination. If you are a hitter, you don’t want to face a lefty throwing 100 mph darts.

However, the irony is rich. The Yankees ultimately won that series 2-1, thanks to Cam Schlittler’s historic 12-strikeout performance in Game 3. The team IKF thought was the “easier” matchup proceeded to dispatch the “tougher” Red Sox and then eliminate Kiner-Falefa’s Blue Jays in the ALDS.

IKF isn’t a power hitter, and he isn’t an ace, but he is an elite instigator. By saying this, he instantly becomes a fan favorite in Boston and a villain in the Bronx (again). But baseball-wise? He’s right about one thing: The Yankees’ rotation volatility is something opposing teams target. If Cole and Rodón aren’t healthy, teams will continue to line up hoping to face New York in October. Until the Yankees prove they can dominate without drama, they are going to be the target everyone wants.