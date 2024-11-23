Yankees’ captain working with Hal Steinbrenner on bold upgrades for 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s roster and strategy as they aim for a World Series title. After falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, the Yankees are now focused on addressing the glaring weaknesses exposed during their postseason run, including defensive inefficiency and inconsistent base running.

Securing Juan Soto: A Top Priority

The Yankees’ primary focus this off-season is securing a long-term extension for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Owner Hal Steinbrenner recently met with Soto and his representatives, and while the meeting reportedly went well, the New York Mets loom as formidable competitors, armed with the financial firepower to offer Soto a record-breaking deal.

Aaron Judge, however, has made it clear that bringing Soto back is not just a priority but a necessity. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge met with Steinbrenner in Tampa shortly after the World Series to discuss various aspects of the team’s strategy for the 2025 season. Chief among these discussions was Soto’s importance to the Yankees’ future.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Soto, who is coming off the best regular season of his career, played 157 games in 2024, slashing .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. His elite on-base skills provided invaluable protection for Judge in the lineup, allowing the reigning AL MVP to see better pitches and elevate his own performance.

Judge’s Stellar 2024 Campaign

Judge’s 2024 season was nothing short of historic. The slugger hit .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and an astonishing 218 wRC+. While his playoff performance didn’t quite match his regular-season dominance, Judge’s leadership and production remain critical to the Yankees’ success. His ability to capitalize on Soto’s presence in the lineup underscores why retaining the 26-year-old outfielder is so essential.

Judge, having navigated his own free agency a few years ago, has refrained from pressuring Soto about his decision. “I think the best thing is to really give those guys space,” Judge said during a conference call after being named the AL MVP. “I talked to him all season. He knows how we feel about him.”

The Judge-Soto Dynamic

The synergy between Judge and Soto is unmatched, with Soto’s elite plate discipline and ability to wear down pitchers creating opportunities for Judge to thrive. Judge himself acknowledged how valuable Soto’s presence is in the lineup. “Having a chance to have Juan hitting in front of me, I get to see a lot of pitches,” Judge said. “He’s going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I’d love that.”

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

The Yankees know that replacing Soto’s production with other players, such as Anthony Santander or Corbin Burnes, would not come close to replicating the value he brings. At just 26 years old, Soto is entering the prime of his career, making a potential $50 million annual salary a sound investment for the next decade.

The Threat from the Mets

While the Yankees remain the logical choice for Soto, Mets owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend could complicate matters. Cohen has the resources to offer an unprecedented deal, but the Yankees have the legacy, competitive roster, and Judge’s endorsement on their side. If the Yankees can successfully retain Soto, they position themselves as perennial contenders for years to come.

Strengthening Other Areas

Judge’s influence extends beyond Soto’s potential extension. The captain has advocated for improvements in small-ball efficiency and defensive upgrades. One move that aligns with this philosophy is targeting Christian Walker, an elite defensive first baseman with a powerful bat. Walker’s Gold Glove-caliber defense and offensive consistency would solidify a key position while enhancing the team’s overall performance.

Creativity in the Front Office

The Yankees’ ability to get creative with their roster construction will be crucial. Retaining Soto will require significant financial resources, but smart investments in players like Walker and bolstering the bullpen can elevate the team to the next level. With Judge leading the charge and Steinbrenner committed to making improvements, the Yankees have a real opportunity to address their weaknesses and make another deep postseason run in 2025.