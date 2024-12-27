Yankees can turn a bullpen project into another star reliever

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a reputation for transforming journeyman relief pitchers into essential bullpen pieces. This success is exemplified by players like Luke Weaver, who went from being a journeyman to closing games during the Yankees’ 2024 World Series run. These transformations aren’t a matter of chance but the result of elite pitching development, led by renowned pitching coach Matt Blake.

The Acquisition of Fernando Cruz

Continuing this strategy, the Yankees recently acquired Fernando Cruz and Alex Jackson from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Cruz, 34, is under team control for four more years, though his age could make him a short-term asset. Despite two challenging seasons, Cruz offers intriguing potential.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In 2023, Cruz posted a 4.91 ERA over 66 innings, followed by a 4.86 ERA in 66.2 innings during 2024. While these surface numbers don’t stand out, his underlying metrics hint at significant upside. Cruz struck out nearly 15 batters per nine innings last season, showcasing his ability to generate swings and misses. However, he struggled with control, issuing 4.73 walks per nine and allowing 1.22 home runs per nine innings.

The Splitter: Cruz’s Signature Weapon

Cruz’s splitter is one of the best in baseball, thrown 41.9% of the time with a remarkable .116 batting average against and a .149 slugging rate. This pitch boasts a 59.3% whiff rate and a 32.5% put-away rate, making it nearly unhittable. Its sharp drop confounds hitters, making it a reliable strikeout pitch.

However, Cruz’s four-seam fastball, which he used 32.5% of the time, is a liability. Opponents hit .295 against it with a .513 slugging rate. The Yankees may address this by either reworking it into a sinker or focusing on improving its command. Alternatively, they could have Cruz lean even more heavily on his splitter, maximizing its effectiveness.

Credit: Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees’ Bullpen Formula

The Yankees’ bullpen thrives on pitchers with at least one elite pitch. Luke Weaver relies on a devastating change-up and an effective fastball, while Tommy Kahnle and Devin Williams also lean heavily on their change-ups. Cruz’s splitter fits perfectly into this mold, giving the Yankees another weapon to deploy in high-leverage situations.

Cruz is likely to be used for one inning at a time, allowing him to fully utilize his splitter while minimizing exposure to his weaker pitches. With Matt Blake’s guidance, there’s optimism that Cruz can develop into a reliable bullpen piece, much like other pitchers who have flourished in the Yankees’ system.

A Low-Risk, High-Reward Move

Acquiring Cruz for Jose Trevino, a backup catcher nearing free agency in 2026, is a savvy move. Trevino’s departure opens the door for improved bullpen depth while preserving flexibility for future roster decisions. General manager Brian Cashman’s focus on incremental improvements could pay dividends as the Yankees look to maintain their competitive edge.