Yankees’ buried outfielder has emerged as an All-Star candidate

Sometimes the most valuable players don’t arrive with hype — they just crash the party and demand a seat at the table.

That’s exactly what’s happening with New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, a piece once considered an afterthought.

Now, he’s delivering like a front-line star, blending power, discipline, and elite defense in a breakout 2025 campaign.

A throw-in no more

Grisham was originally included in the Juan Soto trade as roster filler, a depth piece who wouldn’t get regular starts.

He began 2025 as the fourth outfielder behind Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and rising star Jasson Dominguez.

But baseball doesn’t care much about projected lineups — it rewards production, and Grisham has earned his way into the mix.

He’s slashing .259/.354/.538 with 13 home runs and a .892 OPS, far surpassing expectations and creating a pleasant problem.

His left-handed bat gives the Yankees a bit more balance, and he’s quickly become one of their most dangerous weapons.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Metrics paint a powerful picture

Some hot streaks come and go — but Grisham’s advanced numbers suggest his success is built on real, sustainable habits.

He ranks in the 92nd percentile in barrel rate and 98th in chase rate, two critical signs of elite approach and contact.

He’s not swinging at junk, and when he does swing, it’s with intent — like a sniper taking clean, precise shots at the zone.

This approach has translated into hard-hit balls, game-altering home runs, and a presence the Yankees can’t afford to sit.

On Friday night against the Dodgers, Grisham crushed a two-run bomb in the second inning, showcasing that pure power.

Defense still elite

Even if his bat cools slightly, Grisham’s glove keeps his name penciled into the lineup, especially in tight matchups.

He’s a former Gold Glove winner and routinely makes difficult plays look casual in the outfield — nothing flashy, just smooth.

The Yankees don’t just need offense; they need outfielders who can cover ground and prevent runs, especially in tight games.

With Dominguez still developing and Bellinger moving around, Grisham gives them insurance and flexibility at the same time.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Could the Yankees have another All-Star?

It might’ve sounded absurd before the season, but Grisham is starting to build a legitimate All-Star case with this run.

Few expected this kind of production, but the numbers don’t lie — and he’s outplaying big names across the American League.

If he stays healthy and consistent, Grisham could be one of the most important “bonus” pieces on a championship-caliber roster.

