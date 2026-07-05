The Yankees can still talk themselves into Camilo Doval. I get why. He still throws hard, he has late-inning experience, and the bullpen needs power arms.

Saturday made that argument harder. In an 11-4 loss to Minnesota, Doval allowed four runs for the second straight appearance, gave up three hits and watched Josh Bell take him over the wall.

Doval is sitting at a 4.81 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 33.2 innings, but the uglier split is the left-handed damage. The latest report had lefties at a .951 OPS against him, well above his .728 career mark.

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Yankees need better command from Doval

Aaron Boone can say the club still likes the raw stuff, and he would not be wrong. Doval still has the velocity to pitch in big spots. The problem is that hitters, especially lefties, are getting too many pitches they can drive.

He has already allowed a career-high six homers, all in his last 27.2 innings. The Yankees can live with fewer walks if the contact quality improves, but right now he is giving up too much hard contact and not missing enough bats.

Yovanny Cruz being around makes the decision less theoretical. If he keeps throwing strikes, the Yankees have another arm to try in the middle-to-late innings while Doval works through the command issues.

Where the next Yankees answer comes from

Maybe Doval fixes it. Relievers can look rough for two weeks and then run off five clean outings.

I would still make him earn the next important inning. The Yankees are too deep into a sloppy stretch to manage the bullpen off reputation, and Doval is giving them real reasons to look for another late-inning arm.