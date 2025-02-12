Yankees’ bullpen prospect suffers allergic reaction, in stable condition

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Reyzelman was one of many prospects in the Yankees‘ organization who received a non-roster invite to Spring Training, but during workouts today he suffered an allergic reaction and was admitted to the hospital.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic was first on the report, and the Yankees have informed the media that Reyzelman will be kept in the hospital overnight. The Yankees have also stated that he’s in a stable condition, which is encouraging considering the severity of some allergies.

It isn’t that likely that Reyzelman, who hasn’t pitched above the Double-A level, will make the team out of camp for Opening Day, but the right-hander could make his debut this season thanks to his excellent arsenal.

Eric Reyzelman in Stable Condition After Allergic Reaction, Yankees To Keep Him There Overnight

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees revealed that Eric Reyzelman suffered an allergic reaction this morning during workouts before being admitted to the hospital. The cause of the allergy is unknown, as the team was at their Spring Training complex in Tampa for their normally scheduled workouts, and more information about what caused it and a timeline for Reyzelman’s recovery.

What we do know is that the right-hander is in stable condition and will stay overnight at the hospital to ensure that he doesn’t have another reaction. Eric Reyzelman is one of the more exciting prospects given a non-roster invite to Spring Training by the Yankees, as the right-hander could make his MLB debut this season.

He’s exclusively worked out of the bullpen at the Minor League level, but injuries have limited him to just 40 games since being drafted by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. This season he pitched to a 1.16 ERA across 31 games, striking out 40.9% of batters faced and reaching Double-A swiftly, where he posted a 1.93 ERA.

READ MORE: Yankees are keeping young bat in the backup catcher battle

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As of right now, the Yankees have enough bullpen depth to keep them afloat even after the news of Jake Cousins having a forearm strain, but if Reyzelman dominates in Triple-A this season he may not spend much time in the Minor Leagues before a big-league call-up.

Under Sam Briend and Matt Blake, the Yankees have done an excellent job identifying and developing pitching talent, and Eric Reyzelman could be their closer of the future. Last season the right-hander added two plus pitches with a revamped slider and a nasty changeup, pairing it with a fastball that sits in the upper-90s with tons of movement.

The Yankees could have a devastating bullpen in 2025, and if this allergic reaction proves to be nothing more than a day-to-day issue, then he could display his immense potential in Spring Training.