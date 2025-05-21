Yankees bullpen arm is struggling — but is a few tweaks from returning to elite status

For a team built on high-leverage pitching and shutdown innings, watching a trusted bullpen arm falter feels like a crack in the armor.

That’s the current reality for the New York Yankees, who are trying to stay patient with 29-year-old reliever Ian Hamilton.

After carving out a key role in 2023, Hamilton has hit turbulence in 2024 and early in 2025. But the signs of life beneath the surface suggest a bounce-back might not be far away.

A rocky road since his return

Hamilton’s numbers don’t look pretty right now. He sports a 5.65 ERA after Tuesday’s rough outing against the Texas Rangers.

In less than one inning, Hamilton gave up two earned runs, including a homer, and struggled to locate his pitches.

This wasn’t an isolated event either. On May 10 against Oakland, he allowed three earned runs in just 0.2 innings, walking two batters.

He’s now issued five walks over his last three appearances, and those free passes are haunting him.

Hamilton’s issue isn’t stuff — it’s command. When he misses, it’s putting runners on and setting the stage for damage.

The numbers beneath the chaos

Despite the ERA, Hamilton’s advanced metrics still paint the picture of a high-level relief arm.

He ranks among the top percentile in strikeout rate, whiff percentage, and chase rate — all signs that his pitches are still fooling hitters.

His sinker, used more frequently this year, is allowing a .143 batting average. His slider? Even better at just .095.

The problem? He’s walking too many batters and leaving pitches over the plate once runners reach. It’s a timing issue, not a talent one.

Velocity dip adds concern, but there’s a path forward

One notable red flag has been Hamilton’s fastball velocity.

In 2023, he averaged 96.2 mph — now it’s down to 94.9. That drop might seem small, but it can be the difference between whiffs and loud contact.

Still, the Yankees believe it’s a ramp-up issue more than a mechanical one. Hamilton is still fresh off rejoining the team, and it often takes a few months for velocity to return to peak levels.

His pitch movement remains sharp. His location, though, has been inconsistent — something the coaching staff believes can be corrected with time.

Yankees banking on long-term upside

Hamilton was one of the biggest surprises of 2023, and that breakout didn’t happen by accident.

The Yankees know what he’s capable of. His ability to generate strikeouts and limit hard contact makes him an asset, even if his recent outings suggest otherwise.

They’re not panicking — they’re waiting.

With Jonathan Loaisiga recently returning and Devin Williams finding his rhythm again, the bullpen is reloading.

Hamilton doesn’t need to be perfect, but they need him trending in the right direction — and quickly.

