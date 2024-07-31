Yankees’ Brian Cashman responds to trade deadline moves

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After the trade deadline concluded yesterday afternoon, the New York Yankees would get a crucial series win in a tightly-contested game against the Philadelphia Phillies. While it wasn’t an active day for Brian Cashman and the front office in terms of completing deals, they were able to improve the bullpen with two additions in Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. Brian Cashman addressed the media this afternoon, and he came away pretty happy with how the deadline went for the Yankees and the roster they’ve assembled:

“I like what we had before we made the moves, and we’ve improved since these moves. I think we have a really good team already, and it will get better over the course of time when guys come back from the IL.”

It wasn’t a star-studded deadline, but with a key lineup improvement and some swing-and-miss relievers added to the bullpen, the Yankees feel good about where they’re currently at.

Brian Cashman Gives Vote of Confidence in the Yankees’ Current Roster

With the Yankees sitting just half a game back of the Orioles in the heated AL East battle, they’re fighting ferociously for a chance to take home their second division title in three seasons. This season has come with harsh slumps and scalding-hot tears, but this trade deadline was intended to help stabilize a roster that has struggled to remain consistent.

Jazz Chisholm has immediately come in and excelled, entering the history books as the first Yankee to ever hit four home runs in their first three games with the team. He’s been an excellent sparkplug, and he’s taken to playing third base well with some smooth and dynamic plays at the hot corner.

His power-speed combination is something the Yankees desperately need, and if he can continue to provide a nice punch in the middle of the lineup, this could be one of the best trades made this summer. Mark Leiter Jr. made his NYY debut last night, throwing a much-needed scoreless inning in the bottom of the 10th with the score knotted up at five, and he should bring some swing-and-miss to a depleted bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs received Jack Neely and Ben Cowles in return for Leiter Jr. and both prospects will be Rule 5 eligible at the end of the season, which certainly played a role in the Yankees’ willingness to deal them. It was later announced that Cowles, who has been fantastic in Double-A, will be out for the rest of the season after being hit-by-pitch with a ball last week.

Enyel De Los Santos was acquired from the San Diego Padres for Brandon Lockridge, and while his 4.46 ERA isn’t great, the strikeout numbers are encouraging. The Yankees acquired MiLB pitcher Thomas Balboni Jr. in this deal as well, and he’s not the only Minor League arm they picked up. Very quietly the team traded Caleb Ferguson to the Houston Astros for RHP Kevin Austin, who will report to High-A Hudson Valley as a reliever option.

Brian Cashman is confident that these moves and this roster can get the job done at the trade deadline, and while only time will tell, his words will loom large (for better or worse) as the season goes on.