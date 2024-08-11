Yankees’ Brian Cashman provides 2 big updates on key injured pitchers

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Cashman spoke about the Yankees on MLB Network Radio, talking about a variety of topics regarding the team in the middle of a heated division race. One of the topics mentioned was the status of different pitchers currently on the shelf, and the long-time GM gave two notable updates on the subject matter. Lou Trivino, who was re-signed after the team non-tendered him this past winter, should begin a rehab assignment in the middle of the week. That’s a huge update for this bullpen, as the right-hander was marvelous for them down the stretch in 2022.

Clarke Schmidt should begin a rehab assignment on August 22nd, and the expectation is that he should be back with the team by the second week of September at the very latest. These are massive reinforcements for this pitching staff, and they could field a much better group in October

Lou Trivino and Clarke Schmidt Could Boost the Yankees Soon

David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees desperately need someone like Clarke Schmidt in the rotation, as the right-hander sported a 2.63 ERA and was one of the best strikeout arms in their rotation. His stuff took an uptick as he began throwing harder and locating better this season. It looked like he would have a breakout campaign before a shoulder injury knocked him out, as he’s been on the shelf since late June.

It wasn’t considered a massive blow at the time, but the regression from pitchers like Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes alongside an ugly month from Carlos Rodon has really hurt the rotation. Luis Gil has seemed to find it again and Gerrit Cole is coming off his best start of the season, so there’s some hope that this could be a momentum-builder for this pitching staff. Even Rodon has flashed signs of brilliance, and I think we could be looking at a rotation that can be a strength for this team if Schmidt is firing on all cylinders.

Lou Trivino on the other hand provides a boost for this bullpen, and while he isn’t the strikeout machine that some of the top arms in the league are, he’s still an excellent reliever. The right-hander posted a 1.66 ERA and 51.7% groundball rate in his time with the Yankees back in 2022, sitting 95 MPH on the fastball but utilizing a nasty cutter more often and finding plenty of success.

His Stuff+ saw a significant uptick from 104 to 110 when he was traded to the Bronx, and his ability to limit damage contact improved as a result of different usage rates. His slider is his money pitch, but with a wide array of pitches at his disposal, he can mix things up and throw different pitches based on the opponent. The Yankees need some help in their bullpen as well, as you can never have too many late-inning options, and if he can come back and be what he was in 2022 this unit could be one of the best in the sport.

Cody Poteet was mentioned by Brian Cashman as well, but he mentioned the veteran right-hander being behind Clarke Schmidt in terms of his rehab, so that means his season could be in jeopardy. The Yankees are dealing with a depth problem in the rotation, and time will tell if they’re able to withstand it come postseason time.