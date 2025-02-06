Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints that another trade market move could be in play

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided some insight Thursday night into the team’s infield situation, leaving the door open for a variety of solutions. The Yankees have three internal options at third base, but they’re also keeping an eye on the trade market if a better fit becomes available.

Internal Candidates: A Platoon in the Works?

Cashman mentioned DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera as the primary internal options at third base. While none of them offer a perfect solution, the Yankees seem willing to mix and match if necessary.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, has seen a noticeable decline over the past two seasons. Injuries have taken a toll, and his offensive production has dipped, but his defense remains solid. Peraza has yet to establish himself as a consistent hitter at the big-league level, but his glove gives him an edge. Cabrera, a switch-hitter with versatility, has been valuable as a utility player but hasn’t shown the offensive consistency to lock down an everyday role.

The Yankees may be leaning toward a platoon situation if none of the three can clearly separate themselves during spring training.

Keeping an Eye on the Trade Market

Cashman acknowledged that the Yankees could turn to the trade market if they don’t feel great about their internal options. While most impact infielders have already found new homes, spring training often brings surprises. Teams could look to shed salary, rework their rosters, or suddenly make a player available who wasn’t on the block a few months ago.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Yankees have already made moves to improve their defense and run prevention this offseason, but adding an upgrade at third base could solidify their infield and lineup depth.

Jazz Chisholm’s Role Remains Fluid

One interesting takeaway from Cashman’s comments was the flexibility of Jazz Chisholm. While the Yankees acquired him to be their everyday second baseman, Cashman didn’t shut down the idea of using him at third if needed. Chisholm has the athleticism to handle multiple positions, and if the Yankees believe they can add a strong second baseman, he could see some time at the hot corner.

The Yankees appear committed to keeping their options open. Whether they roll with an in-house solution or pivot to an outside addition, they’re not rushing into any decisions just yet. Spring training will be the proving ground for what direction they ultimately take.