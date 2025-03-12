Yankees’ Brian Cashman gives uninspiring response to reinforcements

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees entered spring training with one of the deepest rosters in baseball, but after an avalanche of injuries, they’re now left scrambling to plug holes. Despite the chaos, general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t seem eager to dip into the trade market or free agency for reinforcements—unless the price is too good to pass up.

During Tuesday’s doubleheader, Cashman spoke with the YES Network about the team’s approach, suggesting that any further acquisitions would have to be extremely affordable. Given the Yankees’ financial situation, it’s clear why they’re hesitant to open the checkbook any further.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Financial Constraints Looming Large

The Yankees are already brushing up against the highest luxury tax threshold, with a projected tax payroll sitting around $300 million. That number comes with a hefty price tag—an estimated $34.6 million luxury tax bill. With so much dead money already on the books, 2025 was always shaping up to be a patchwork year. The front office handed out multiple one-year contracts, likely viewing this season as a transition period before making bigger moves in the future.

Adding another player at this point would mean paying double for their salary due to tax penalties. Unless a bargain falls into their lap, Cashman seems content to ride things out with internal options, despite the growing list of injuries.

Unforeseen Injuries Have Forced Adjustments

Spring training is always unpredictable, but even the Yankees couldn’t have foreseen how quickly things would unravel. Gerrit Cole’s season-ending Tommy John surgery was the biggest gut punch, but it didn’t stop there. Luis Gil will be out for at least three months, and Giancarlo Stanton’s elbow issues could keep him sidelined for an extended period.

The Yankees had one of the strongest rosters heading into camp, but now they’re staring at a rotation in disarray and a lineup missing key pieces. Still, Cashman insists the team will look within to fill those gaps.

Cashman’s Approach: Trust in the Roster

“When we’ve had these conversations many a time over, you hope you can withstand injuries and avoid injuries early from spring training up through the draft, because going outside the organization is just that much more difficult to do,” Cashman said. “So we’ll rely on what we have, and we’ll explore what is limited available in the marketplace.”

That means Oswaldo Cabrera is likely locked in at third base, Marcus Stroman and Will Warren will have to step up in the rotation, and the Yankees may lean on young bats like J.C. Escarra or Ben Rice to help fill the designated hitter spot.

It’s not an ideal situation, but the Yankees aren’t in a rush to spend money they don’t have or ship out prospects in panic trades. For now, they’ll wait, see how things shake out, and hope their depth holds up over the long haul.