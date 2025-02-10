Yankees’ Brian Cashman drops bold take for 2025 team

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is never one to shy away from a bold statement, and his latest take on the 2025 roster might be his most surprising yet. Despite losing Juan Soto, one of the most dominant offensive forces in baseball, Cashman insists that this year’s Yankees are “more complete” than the 2024 version.

It’s a strong claim, considering Soto and Aaron Judge formed one of the most dangerous duos the sport has ever seen. Soto’s ability to get on base at an elite clip and drive in runs at a historic pace made him nearly irreplaceable. In response, Cashman essentially swapped out Soto for Cody Bellinger, a talented yet inconsistent hitter who comes with a very different skill set.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Replacing Soto’s Impact Is Nearly Impossible

Bellinger is no slouch—he brings a Gold Glove-caliber glove to center field and has legitimate 30+ home run potential. But Soto was a different animal altogether. His .419 on-base percentage in 2024 was otherworldly, and his ability to change a game with one swing will be tough to replicate.

The Yankees’ offense was built around Soto and Judge crushing baseballs, and now, with only Judge remaining, they’ll need multiple players to step up to avoid a major offensive drop-off.

While Bellinger has a chance to take advantage of Yankee Stadium’s short right porch, his inconsistencies over the years make him a much riskier offensive weapon compared to Soto. The Yankees are banking on his 2023 resurgence being real, but that’s no sure thing.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

A More Balanced Roster? There’s an Argument for That

Despite the clear offensive downgrade, Cashman isn’t entirely wrong when he says the team is “more complete.” The Yankees did address several weaknesses that plagued them last season, particularly in the starting rotation and bullpen.

Adding Max Fried gives them a legitimate co-ace alongside Gerrit Cole. Fried’s ability to control games and prevent runs is a massive upgrade, especially given Carlos Rodon’s inconsistencies and injuries last year.

The bullpen also received a major boost with the acquisition of Devin Williams, one of the best closers in baseball. Losing Clay Holmes to the Mets stung, but replacing him with a pitcher who posted a 1.25 ERA last season is a clear win.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Cashman’s Calculated Gamble

The Yankees’ front office seems to be betting that a stronger pitching staff will offset the loss of offensive firepower. If Bellinger can provide 30 home runs and Gold Glove defense, and if Paul Goldschmidt turns back the clock even slightly, the Yankees might be able to make this work.

Goldschmidt, at 37, isn’t the MVP force he was in 2022, but a change of scenery could help. If he can bounce back, he offers a steady veteran bat in the middle of the order.

The Trade Deadline Factor

It’s entirely possible Cashman is playing the long game. The Yankees could very well be in the market for an impact infielder at the trade deadline, similar to how they acquired Jazz Chisholm last year. If they find themselves needing a bat midseason, a move for someone like Brendan Donovan or another high-contact infielder could give them the offensive boost they’re missing without Soto.

While Cashman’s claim about having a better team in 2025 is bold, it’s not entirely baseless. The Yankees might not be as explosive offensively, but they have better balance across the roster. Whether that trade-off results in a deeper postseason run remains to be seen.