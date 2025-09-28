Yankees breathe a sigh of relief after star infielder suffers injury scare

For a brief moment on Saturday afternoon, it looked as if the New York Yankees’ postseason hopes had taken a devastating turn. When Jazz Chisholm crumpled to the ground after being struck on the left wrist by a pitch, Yankee Stadium fell silent. A star in the middle of his breakout season, Chisholm walked off the field clutching his arm, and the air was thick with anxiety.

Hours later, the team announced initial scans showed no fracture — only bruising. Relief washed over the clubhouse. Disaster had been averted, but the scare underscored just how essential Chisholm has become to the Yankees’ playoff chase.

Chisholm’s career year

Chisholm has been a revelation in pinstripes this season, posting the best numbers of his career. Through 129 games, he’s hitting .243/.333/.482 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, and a 127 wRC+. Those numbers put him comfortably above league average and firmly in the discussion as one of baseball’s top second basemen.

It’s not just the bat that’s making an impact. Defensively, Chisholm has been steady, sporting a .972 fielding percentage with two defensive runs saved and eight outs above average. His range and athleticism have turned plays that once looked routine into sparks of momentum for a team often searching for consistency.

This year has felt like the season where talent and health finally aligned for the 27-year-old. To lose him now, in the last weekend of the regular season with the AL East hanging in the balance, would’ve been a cruel twist.

Contingency plans in case of absence

Had Chisholm’s wrist injury been more severe, the Yankees would have been forced to reshuffle the infield. Jose Caballero, who has emerged as a versatile utility man, likely would have slotted in at second base. That move would’ve pushed Anthony Volpe back into the full-time shortstop role, despite his struggles this season.

While that alignment is serviceable, it pales in comparison to the threat Chisholm provides at the plate and in the field. He’s not just a piece of the puzzle — he’s the centerpiece of their middle infield, and his presence changes the way opposing pitchers attack the Yankees’ lineup.

The stakes couldn’t be higher

The timing of Chisholm’s scare only amplifies its significance. The Yankees head into Sunday needing a win against the Baltimore Orioles and help from elsewhere. A loss by the Toronto Blue Jays would allow New York to reclaim the top spot in the American League East. But the tiebreaker doesn’t work in their favor — Toronto owns the season series — making Sunday a do-or-die scenario for the first-round bye.

Chisholm’s availability could be the difference between entering October with momentum or slogging through the danger of the Wild Card round. Even if he plays through discomfort, his bat in the order forces Baltimore to approach the game differently.

Playing through the pain

For his part, Chisholm is expected to test the wrist and potentially suit up Sunday. Given the stakes, there’s little doubt he’ll push to be in the lineup. It’s the type of situation where stars often write defining moments — and where legends are made in Yankees lore.

The Bronx held its breath on Saturday, but for now, Jazz Chisholm is still standing, still swinging, and still a critical piece of the Yankees’ fight for October.