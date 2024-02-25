Yankees’ Blake Snell rumors put to bed by astronomical price-tag

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t seem as if the Yankees are willing to spend big money on the acquisition of lefty Ace Blake Snell on the free-agent market. Snell has been frequently connected to the Bombers over the past few weeks, but the 31-year-old has waited a bit too long to test his luck.

Yankees’ Stance on Blake Snell

The Yankees had previously offered Snell a five-year, $150 million deal, but he rejected it in hopes of securing a nine-year contract that paid him a minimum of $30 million per season. Clearly, most teams are not even willing to consider that price tag, and with Cody Ballinger taking a significantly lower deal than previously anticipated, Snell may now be cornered into a similar reality.

However, the Yankees have a reason for not spending anymore, as they would have to pay a 110% tax for anything past $300 million in active total payroll. According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Yankees are extremely unlikely to spend $30 million or more on Snell since they would have to pay upward of $60 million and give away two draft picks.

Alternative Plans and Prospects

Nightengale mentions that the Yanks would prefer to acquire Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox via trade, but they are unwilling to move Spencer Jones in the process. Jones looked the part of a superstar in the team’s first spring training game on Saturday afternoon, launching a 470-foot homer and collecting two RBI singles. The Yankees are excited about his growth and development, especially since Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto will both be free agents next off-season.

For the time being, general manager Brian Cashman is content with the starting rotation he’s put together, adding Marcus Stroman on a two-year, $37 million deal. While it’s not Snell or a star like Corbin Burnes, the team projects to be a top-10 unit in ERA and should be adequate if healthy.

Rotation Health and Outlook

The major concern is health, of course, with Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes bouncing back from injury-riddled 2023 seasons.

Fortunately, injury news has been quiet over the past few days, so the Yankees are feeling confident they can roll into the regular season with a unit at full strength.