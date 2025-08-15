Yankees’ big trade deadline acquisition has completely lost his power-stroke

The New York Yankees have gotten steady production from trade deadline pickup Ryan McMahon, but his power has suddenly gone missing.

The 30-year-old is hitting just .221/.320/.390, with his slugging percentage at its lowest point since his 2018 campaign.

McMahon has 16 home runs and 41 RBIs this season, producing an 89 wRC+ that sits below league average for offensive output.

However, he hasn’t left the yard since July 22 against St. Louis, a drought now stretching over three full weeks of play.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Underlying metrics suggest the power should return

What’s puzzling is McMahon’s quality of contact still rates among the league’s best despite his current lack of home runs.

He sits in the 96th percentile in average exit velocity, 75th percentile in barrel rate, and 86th in hard-hit percentage this season.

Numbers like that usually belong to hitters routinely launching baseballs into the stands, not enduring weeks-long home run droughts.

The Yankees may consider subtle adjustments to unlock more lift, but making big swing changes midseason can be risky.

Defensive value has exceeded expectations

While the power outage frustrates fans, McMahon’s glove at third base has been everything the Yankees hoped for — and more.

He has compiled seven defensive runs saved and six outs above average, ranking among the elite defenders at the hot corner.

That defensive stability has been a massive upgrade, allowing the Yankees to turn potential extra-base hits into routine outs.

It’s no stretch to say his defense has saved games, even if his bat has cooled during this recent stretch.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees need his bat to heat up

For a team fighting for playoff positioning, every extra-base hit can swing a game’s momentum and tilt a series.

McMahon’s left-handed bat was brought in specifically to lengthen the lineup and provide pop in the middle order.

When a hitter posts exit velocities that high, it’s like owning a sports car but never pressing the accelerator.

If he can start elevating the ball more consistently, his raw power could quickly become a difference-maker again.

The Yankees don’t need McMahon to transform overnight — they just need his slugging stroke to reappear before it’s too late.