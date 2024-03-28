Yankees Betting Lines We Like, March 28, 2024: Volpe steals a bag and Gleyber has a day

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Opening Day is upon us, and the Yankees are gearing up for a high-scoring game against the Astros! We love some Gleyber Torres action leading off and Anthony Volpe being aggressive and stealing a bag.



Yankees Line We Like

Gleyber Torres: 2+ Bases (+110)

Gleyber Torres has a career 135 wRC+ against left-handed pitching and has specifically had success this past season against left-handed sinkers (.294 AVG). Framber Valdez throws his sinker over 46% of the time, and it struggled last year with a .455 SLG% after losing some movement on it, so Torres should have a favorable matchup and plenty of chances as the leadoff hitter.

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Stolen Base (+360)

Framber Valdez struggles at holding runners, and Anthony Volpe could take advantage by trying to swipe second base if he reaches. While his OBP last season was low against left-handed pitchers, it was .338, and he should have a favorable matchup to reach base and potentially create chaos on the basepaths.

Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ RBI (+150)

Even in a down year, Giancarlo Stanton slugged over .600 against left-handed pitching, and in eight at-bats against Framber Valdez, the former MVP is 4-8 with three RBIs and a home run as well. He slugged over .500 against sinkers last year, and as the cleanup hitter, he should have RBI opportunities with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in front of him.