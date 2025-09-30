Yankees bench 3 starting lefty bats to open Wild Card

The New York Yankees wasted no time showing their hand ahead of the Wild Card opener against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. With Chicago ace Garrett Crochet on the mound, Aaron Boone crafted a lineup designed to counter one of the toughest left-handed starters in baseball, leaning heavily on right-handed bats while keeping some of his usual lefty starters waiting in the wings.

Why the Yankees went right-handed heavy

Crochet has been dominant all season against left-handed hitters, holding them to a minuscule .166 batting average and a .262 slugging percentage. His combination of velocity, movement, and deception has left lefties overmatched, making the Yankees’ decision to bench several of their core left-handed hitters logical.

Instead, the lineup features Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Paul Goldschmidt, each bringing strong splits against left-handed pitching. Goldschmidt, in particular, has punished southpaws this season, hitting well over .330 against them, giving the Yankees a dangerous middle-of-the-order bat for their biggest game of the year.

The lefties left waiting

Jazz Chisholm has been a sparkplug all season, but his .248 average against left-handers isn’t convincing enough against Crochet’s elite profile. Ben Rice, another breakout performer, has hit just .208 against lefties compared to .269 against righties. Ryan McMahon has struggled even more, batting only .184 against southpaws.

Rather than risk wasting at-bats early against Crochet, Boone appears to be playing the long game. The plan could be to keep these lefties fresh on the bench until Boston turns to its bullpen in the later innings. Once a right-handed reliever enters the game, the Yankees would have the option to insert Chisholm, Rice, and McMahon, dramatically reshaping the lineup at a critical moment.

Strategic patience

This strategy requires discipline, but it reflects how postseason baseball often turns into a chess match. Boone is effectively sacrificing some early offensive firepower in hopes of unleashing it later when the matchup tilts in the Yankees’ favor. The sixth or seventh inning could become the turning point, with Boone deploying his left-handed weapons against a potentially overworked Red Sox bullpen.

It’s a gamble, but one with precedent. October baseball is full of moments where a pinch-hit appearance or late-game lineup adjustment changes the outcome of a series. If Chisholm or Rice comes up in a big spot against a righty reliever, Boone’s patience may pay off in a way that defines the Yankees’ postseason.

The bigger picture

The Yankees’ decision to load up on right-handed hitters also speaks to their confidence in depth. While Judge and Stanton remain the stars, it’s players like Caballero and Rosario who could tilt the balance in a short three-game elimination series. Their ability to put the ball in play, run the bases, and work counts against Crochet gives the Yankees their best chance to neutralize Boston’s ace.