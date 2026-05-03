The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s game with the best offensive player in baseball in their lineup. Ben Rice came in hitting .330/.447/.717 with 11 homers, 26 RBIs, and a 211 wRC+, which puts him in a tier of his own right now. He made his presence felt immediately with a solo homer in the first inning, and Aaron Judge drove him in with a two-run shot in the third. Then, after receiving a pickoff throw at first base, Rice came out of the game.

What Happened

Rice sustained a left hand contusion, but x-rays came back negative, and he should be day-to-day. The Yankees are being cautious, which is the right call given how critical he is to everything this offense does. A player posting a 211 wRC+ doesn’t take himself out of a game unless something genuinely bothered him, and that’s enough reason to take this seriously until the team says otherwise.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Why It Matters So Much

Losing Rice for any extended stretch would be a significant blow. He’s not just a contributor in this lineup, he’s the engine. The combination of his plate discipline, raw power, and on-base ability at the top of the order has made the Yankees’ offense function at an elite level for the better part of two months. Nobody on this roster replaces that production directly.