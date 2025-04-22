Yankees’ Ben Rice lands positive injury news

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Yankees took a punch in the mouth on Monday night, falling 6–4 to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of their three-game series. But reinforcements are on the way—and not just any reinforcement. One of their hottest hitters is expected back in the lineup Tuesday.

Ben Rice, the rookie slugger who’s been nothing short of electric in his first full MLB season, is set to return after being sidelined with a bruised elbow. Rice was hit by a pitch over the weekend against the Rays and exited early, but the Yankees avoided a worst-case scenario with negative X-rays. Now, it’s just about pain tolerance—and manager Aaron Boone believes Tuesday is the target.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Rice Ready to Reignite Yankees’ Lineup

Rice has quickly become a staple in the top half of the order, offering a rare blend of patience and raw power. Before his injury, he was slashing .292/.403/.600 with a 1.003 OPS. His advanced metrics are even more impressive—he ranks in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit rate.

Batting leadoff this year, he’s getting on base at a 39% clip, and when he hits second, his numbers are somehow even better, sporting a .375 average and .412 OBP. That kind of offensive consistency is exactly what the Yankees have been missing in his short absence.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Timing Couldn’t Be Better

With the Guardians throwing Tanner Bibee on Tuesday—a talented young arm but one who’s shown some early shakiness—the Yankees could use Rice’s elite approach to set the tone early. New York struggled to capitalize on key opportunities in Monday’s loss, and getting their top lefty bat back should offer more balance in the lineup, especially ahead of Aaron Judge.

Expect Rice to resume his designated hitter duties while the Yankees continue to cycle their outfielders. Trent Grisham currently on the paternity list didn’t help matters with the team needing some extra hot bats in the lineup.

The Yankees are still very much in control of their standing in the AL East, but the lineup feels a lot more complete when No. 97 is penciled in. Tuesday night offers a chance to even the series—and having Ben Rice back might be just the edge they need.