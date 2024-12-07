Yankees being cornered into absurd contract for Juan Soto

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants struck early in the free-agent frenzy on Saturday, signing shortstop Willy Adames to a lucrative seven-year, $182 million deal that removes a key player from the Yankees’ potential Plan B should they fail to land superstar Juan Soto.

Adames, who had been floated as a possible option to fill an infield gap for New York, is now off the market, amplifying the pressure on the Yankees to go all in for Soto.

Adames Was a Viable Plan B

Adames, 29, had been seen as an attractive option for the Yankees to help bolster their infield with his combination of power and defensive versatility. Coming off a strong 2024 season in which he posted 4.8 WAR over 161 games, hitting .251/.331/.462 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs, Adames was one of the most productive infielders available this offseason.

For the Yankees, Adames represented not only an offensive upgrade but also a defensive improvement over some of their existing options. Losing him to the San Francisco Giants leaves the Yankees with fewer fallback plans and underscores the importance of securing Soto’s services.

The Soto-or-Bust Scenario

With Adames out of the picture, the Yankees are now even more reliant on their ability to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Soto, 26, is the kind of generational talent the Yankees simply cannot afford to let slip away. In 2024, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a staggering 8.1 WAR, further cementing his status as one of the most valuable players in baseball.

The Yankees’ front office, led by managing partner Hal Steinbrenner, has made Soto the centerpiece of their offseason strategy, and for good reason. Soto isn’t just a short-term fix; he’s the type of player who can anchor a franchise for over a decade. Missing out on him would not only create a production void in their lineup but also a branding and marketing hit that the team can ill afford as it looks to reassert its dominance in Major League Baseball.

The Mets Are Lurking

The challenge for the Yankees is that the New York Mets, flush with cash and hungry to make a splash, are just as aggressive in their pursuit of Soto. Mets owner Steve Cohen has already proven he’s willing to push the limits of spending, and with several big-name players departing, the Mets have the financial flexibility to outbid nearly anyone.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently noted that one of the Mets’ biggest challenges in landing Soto is their lack of a strong supporting cast to entice him. While Soto has already experienced a winning culture and high-level competition in the Bronx, the Mets are in a retooling phase. However, that won’t stop Cohen from making a significant financial offer, which means the Yankees will need to pull out all the stops to secure Soto’s commitment.

A Crucial Decision Looms

With Soto expected to make his decision in the coming days, if not hours, the Yankees find themselves at a critical juncture. Adames’ signing with San Francisco has removed a key alternative, leaving the Yankees in a position where pivoting to multiple players may no longer yield the same level of production.

Losing out on Soto could force the Yankees to scramble for other solutions, such as Cody Bellinger or Anthony Santander, but those players don’t bring the same consistency or star power that Soto offers. Simply put, Soto is the only player on the market who can transform the Yankees from a playoff contender to a World Series favorite overnight.