The Yankees collected six walks, hit two home runs, and got nine innings of combined scoreless pitching in a 5-1 spring training win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, improving to 7-2 on the Grapefruit League season.

It was not a game decided by barrels and exit velos. It was decided at the plate discipline level, and that should matter to anyone paying close attention to how this roster is being built heading into March.

Walks, Dingers, and a Catcher Named Wells

Austin Wells was the headliner. The young catcher went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBI, a home run, and a walk. For a player whose offensive development is one of the more important storylines of the 2025 Yankees season, a line like that in February does not prove anything, but it does reinforce the possibility. Wells has the starting catcher job locked down, but the adoption of the ABS system does hurt his defensive value.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kendall Corona also went deep, going 1-for-1 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. The outfield depth picture is crowded in New York, and Corona is one of several names trying to separate himself from the pack.

Paul Goldschmidt reached base twice in two plate appearances, going 1-for-2 with a walk. The veteran first baseman was retained to provide backup support and a key bat against left-handed pitching.

The Yankees as a team drew six walks against the Jays.

A Bullpen That Kept the Scoreboard Clean

Paul Blackburn opened the game and threw four innings, allowing four hits and no runs. For a depth arm competing for rotation consideration, four clean innings is exactly the audition tape you want on file. He did not miss many bats, with just two strikeouts in four frames, but he kept the ball in the yard and let his defense work behind him.

From there, the bullpen took over, and the Blue Jays only managed one run in the 9th inning. David Bednar picked up the win, working a perfect inning. Fernando Cruz earned a hold despite walking two batters in his frame, which is a performance worth monitoring given his expected high-leverage role. Tim Hill and Jake Bird each threw a scoreless inning. Harrison Cohen allowed a run, but it was unearned. Nine innings pitched, one run allowed, zero home runs surrendered.

What It Means

Seven wins in nine spring training games is noise in isolation. The Yankees know that. What is harder to dismiss is the consistent plate discipline showing up across these February box scores. Six walks in a nine-inning game suggests the approach is being emphasized and, more importantly, being executed.

The roster construction questions, including who will secure the 4th OF job, who breaks camp as the fifth starter, and how the infield platoons shake out, will not be resolved by February results.

Next up, the Yankees return to Grapefruit League action on Sunday. The pitching auditions continue.