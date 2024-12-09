Yankees battling with Mets for ‘sought after’ Chicago Ace

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and New York Mets, fresh off a fierce bidding war for Juan Soto, now find themselves vying for another coveted prize.

Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has emerged as one of the most sought-after players available via trade, with both New York teams aggressively pursuing his services. According to Ken Rosenthal, “After engaging in a spirited bidding war for prized free agent Juan Soto, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams vying for the best starting pitcher available via trade, Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, sources briefed on the talks say.”

Garrett Crochet’s Dominance in 2024

Crochet, 25, is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign that has made him a prime target for teams in need of pitching reinforcements. Over 146 innings pitched, Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA with an impressive 12.88 strikeouts per nine innings. His 4.7 WAR underscored his reliability and effectiveness as a starter.

The left-hander’s ability to mix a devastating high-90s fastball with a sharp slider and a developing changeup makes him a nightmare for opposing hitters. Crochet’s 45.1% ground ball rate and 73.6% left-on-base percentage highlight his effectiveness at limiting damage and escaping jams.

What Crochet Could Bring to the Yankees

For the Yankees, Crochet represents more than just a quality arm; he’s a potential linchpin for the rotation. Adding Crochet to a rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón would give the Yankees a powerful trio capable of matching up with the best in the league.

Crochet’s ability to neutralize right-handed hitters, as evidenced by his .216 batting average against righties in 2024, would add much-needed balance and depth. His age and club control through 2027 make him an even more attractive target for a Yankees team looking to build for both immediate and long-term success.

What It Would Cost the Yankees

Landing Crochet will not come cheap. The White Sox are expected to demand a significant haul in return for their young ace, including a mix of top prospects and MLB-ready talent. For the Yankees, that could mean parting with coveted pieces like Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, or others.

The Mets’ Interest in Crochet

The Mets, meanwhile, are also heavily involved in the bidding for Crochet. After signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract, Mets ownership has made it clear that they remain committed to bolstering the team, particularly the rotation. Crochet would slide seamlessly into a Mets staff that is undergoing a transition and seeking to add youth and durability.