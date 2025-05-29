Yankees battled with Mets to sign veteran utility man — ends up landing with Rockies

Sometimes, baseball feels like fate working behind the curtain—one team’s castoff becomes another’s last hope. Orlando Arcia’s journey this week fits that script.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Rockies quietly stole headlines with a move that could be more meaningful than it appears.

They signed 30-year-old utilityman Orlando Arcia to a major league contract, bringing aboard a seasoned player with postseason pedigree and years of infield experience.

This wasn’t just a transactional footnote; it was a missed opportunity for two of baseball’s biggest brands. The New York Yankees and New York Mets were both eyeing Arcia but weren’t willing to offer him what the Rockies did—an MLB deal.

Braves cut ties after defensive drop-off and sluggish bat

Arcia’s availability was triggered by the Atlanta Braves, who designated him for assignment last week.

He went unclaimed on waivers and was released over the weekend, ending his stint with a franchise he once helped push deep into October.

The numbers paint a grim portrait of his 2025 season so far. He hit just .194 with a .219 on-base percentage and no home runs in 32 plate appearances.

His offensive contributions were barely noticeable, and even more concerning was his defensive slip—a surprising twist for a player long valued for his glove.

But sometimes in baseball, numbers can’t tell the whole story.

Why the Yankees and Mets didn’t bite

Despite his struggles, Arcia wasn’t without suitors. Both the Yankees and Mets offered minor league contracts, perhaps hoping he’d accept a depth role and work his way up.

MLB insider Jon Heyman confirmed it: “Yankees and Mets both offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with Rockies,” he shared on X.

Yankees and Mets both offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with Rockies https://t.co/rXbcaGGnFC — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 28, 2025

It’s understandable. The Yankees are still fumbling with their third base situation. No one has definitively claimed the position, and the revolving door continues. He would have had a path toward semi-regular playing time in the Bronx.

For the Mets, infield depth is always welcome—especially with their recent injury issues. Maybe Arcia would have it harder in Queens, given their deeper group of infielders, but he would have had the best tools to make his game better.

But neither team was willing to take the risk that Colorado did. Maybe they saw the declining metrics. Maybe they didn’t want to burn a roster spot. Whatever the reason, they blinked.

Colorado offers a new beginning in the mountains

The Rockies, on the other hand, saw something. Maybe it was Arcia’s postseason experience. Maybe they just needed a steady glove—or someone who’s been through it all.

For Arcia, this could be a reset button, a chance to escape the shadows of big-market scrutiny and find comfort in a quieter corner of Major League Baseball.

If he gets hot even briefly, the Rockies may look like geniuses. If not, they’ve lost nothing more than a roster spot. But the story doesn’t end there—it never does in baseball.

Like a well-worn glove, Arcia still has some life left. Just not in New York.

