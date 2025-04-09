Yankees bamboozled by bad scouting report against Tigers

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Yankees rolled into Detroit on Tuesday expecting one thing and got something completely different. They were ready for heat—an onslaught of high-velocity fastballs from Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Instead, they got a heavy dose of offspeed junk, and by the time they adjusted, the game was out of reach.

It wasn’t just a bad day—it was a scouting misfire, and Detroit took full advantage.

A Curveball of a Game Plan

Tarik Skubal, who has built his reputation on a power fastball, flipped the script. He carved up the Yankees lineup with precision, leaning into his offspeed arsenal and never letting the Bombers settle in. Over six innings, he allowed just four hits, struck out six, and didn’t give up a single earned run. It was the kind of outing that leaves hitters walking back to the dugout shaking their heads.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke about the confusion afterward, noting that the Yankees had prepared for the hard stuff and instead got a steady diet of breaking pitches. The timing was off, the swings were out in front, and by the time New York could recalibrate, Skubal had already done the damage.

“[Skubal] was attacking the zone,” Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. told reporters, via MLB.com. “He pitched us completely different from how our scouting report had him throwing. He kept us off-balance, hit his spots.”

“I was expecting more of the hard stuff today; he was throwing a lot of offspeed today. He’s normally a fastball guy — he throws 100 [mph] — and he was hitting his spots with the offspeed, as well.”

Missed Opportunities and Mismatched Timing

It wasn’t just Skubal who had the Yankees chasing shadows. Brant Hurter came in to close the door and did so with little resistance, collecting the save and sealing a shutout. New York managed just six hits in total and failed to plate a single run—a rare dud from an offense that’s otherwise looked dangerous to start the season.

Even the best teams have off days, especially when the game plan goes out the window in the first inning. Still, it was a reminder that preparation is only as good as the execution—and when a pitcher like Skubal flips the script, sometimes you just get beat.

