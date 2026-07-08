I do not love judging hitters by RBIs. Too much of it depends on who bats in front of you, how often the lineup gives you traffic, and whether a random groundout lands at the right time.

But there is a point where the number gets too ugly to wave away, and Austin Wells sitting on 10 RBIs on July 8 is one of those numbers. Ryan O’Hearn drove in 10 runs in one game yesterday. Wells has 10 all season. You can hate the stat and still admit that comparison is brutal.

The Yankees are not asking Wells to be Salvador Perez in his prime. They do need some thump from the catching spot, especially from a left-handed bat that was supposed to carry enough power to survive the swing-and-miss. Right now, the damage is barely showing up.

Jun 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) and catcher Austin Wells walk in from the bull pen before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wells has run out of easy explanations

The injury absence matters. Wells missed time with cervical headaches and did not get a normal uninterrupted first half. Fine. That explains some of the counting-stat gap, but it does not explain all of it.

He is hitting around .153 with four homers, 10 RBIs, and an OPS sitting under .500. We are past the cold-few-weeks excuse. It is a half-season offensive hole from a position where the Yankees already knew they were taking some volatility.

RBIs can lie in both directions. A hitter can pile them up because the lineup keeps giving him men on base. A hitter can also get punished by batting in dead zones. But 10 RBIs by July 8 means the contact quality, the timing, and the run-producing swings have all been missing for too long.

The Yankees have a catcher problem again

Here is where the conversation gets uncomfortable: Wells still has defensive value, and the Yankees clearly like the way he handles a staff. Catcher offense is weird. Teams will live with plenty if the receiving, game-calling, and pitcher comfort are strong enough.

But the Yankees are not built to punt offense from too many spots at once. If Wells is hitting at the bottom and giving them almost no run production, the lineup gets shorter in a hurry. That matters more when the club is already dealing with injuries and trying to patch together enough offense every night.

The O’Hearn comparison is silly on purpose, but it lands because it shows how extreme this has gotten. One player matched Wells’ entire season RBI total before the sixth inning of a Tuesday night game. It is absurd.

Nobody needs to pretend RBIs are the cleanest way to judge a hitter. They are not. But when a starting-caliber catcher with real power pedigree is stuck on 10 of them in July, the Yankees have a problem that deserves more than a shrug.