Yankees are pushing all their chips in on the return of 2 starters

What once looked like a fortress of arms has quickly turned into a patchwork project for the Yankees. Just weeks ago, the rotation seemed like the strongest unit on the team. But now, with Gerrit Cole is out for the season and early returns underwhelming across the board, the Yankees are placing their hopes on two names: Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil.

And they need them fast.

Schmidt Nearing Return, Just in Time

The Yankees announced last week that Schmidt would begin a rehab assignment in Double-A, a huge step toward getting one of their better arms back in the fold. Schmidt struck out seven over 3.1 innings in his rehab outing, looking great.

Before injury derailed his 2024 campaign, Schmidt was cooking. He posted a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings, struck out 9.81 batters per nine, stranded 80% of runners, and maintained a 40.5% ground ball rate. Those are legit numbers for a middle-of-the-rotation starter, and given the current state of affairs, they might make him look like an ace by comparison.

Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco Struggling to Stay Afloat

In the meantime, the Yankees are tossing rookies into the fire and trying to coax innings from veterans who might be out of gas.

Will Warren flashed some potential in his first MLB start, but the numbers don’t lie—his command was erratic and his zone efficiency underwhelming. He issued four walks and gave up a two-run shot to Corbin Carroll on the only hit he allowed. While he showed flashes of poise and raw stuff, the learning curve is steep and unforgiving. His second outing was concerning, allowing four earned in four innings.

Carlos Carrasco, at 38, has already shown that the spring training magic was just that—magic. His regular season numbers have been a return to reality. In a recent relief outing, he gave up three earned runs in just two innings, with his fastball averaging below 92 mph.

Stroman’s Velocity Drop Raising Eyebrows

Then there’s Marcus Stroman, who’s also off to a rocky start. After seeing his velocity dip from 92.2 mph in 2023 to 90.6 mph last season, he’s struggled to generate strikeouts and ground balls at his usual clip. His first two starts have been flat-out bad. His velocity has dipped below 90 mph, and things are only getting worse.

Luis Gil is the Long-Term Swing Piece

Beyond Schmidt, Luis Gil is quietly ramping up for a summer return. If he can make a healthy comeback and resemble anything close to the electric pitcher he was in 2024, he could be a game-changer for this patchwork staff.

But counting on two arms recovering from injuries isn’t the safest bet, especially when three of the five current starters are struggling to even get through five clean innings. The Yankees are doing what they can with what they’ve got—but it’s clear they’re walking a tightrope, and Schmidt’s return can’t come soon enough.