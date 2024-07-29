Yankees are in ‘extensive’ talks to add stud pitcher at the deadline

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees are in extensive talks to add right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Through 18 starts this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and has struck out 32% of batters faced, showing off a dominant three-pitch mix. If the Yankees were to acquire his services, it looks like they would trade Nestor Cortes as well, which was a possibility before Tommy Edman was eventually moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a massive three-team trade.

While this deal is not done, it seems the Yankees could have some momentum on that front, and we’ll see if this results in something coming through for Brian Cashman.

Jack Flaherty has been remarkable for the Detroit Tigers this season and would immediately bring a strikeout pitcher for the top of the Bronx Bombers’ rotation. The Yankees have desperately needed pitching help and Flaherty would be a perfect fit given how often he misses bats and how infrequently he walks opposing hitters. The problem in his game is the home-run ball, but the numbers have remained consistent between his starts at home and on the road.

It’s unclear who the Yankees would part ways with in a deal for Jack Flaherty but given how this market has shaken out in recent weeks, expect them to pay a hefty price to land his services. There’s a lot to like in his profile, and he would immediately slot into the rotation with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman. The interesting tidbit of the report Bob Nightengale put out is that it would likely result in the team trading left-hander Nestor Cortes.

Nestor Cortes has not had a ton of success this season, sporting an ERA north of 4.00 and hitting a slump in July that his tanked his numbers on the season as a whole. Drafted by the Yankees, Cortes experienced a breakout in 2021 when he became a surefire starter in the rotation, ultimately becoming an All-Star in 2022. Injuries and regression have hit him hard however, and he hasn’t found the same rhythm on the mound that he once had.

In a market like this one the Yankees can certainly flip Cortes for value, but that seems reliant on the team finding a starter to replace him in the rotation. Perhaps they’re able to land Jack Flaherty, but only time will tell and there are multiple teams like the Dodgers and Orioles who would love to acquire his services to help them push for a World Series.