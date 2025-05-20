Yankees are going to add a right-handed slugger — not out of need, but because they can

Sometimes it feels like the Yankees are swinging sledgehammers while the rest of the league is holding plastic bats.

Their offense is blistering hot, leading Major League Baseball in several key categories — and somehow, they’re still not at full strength.

That’s about to change.

Yankees’ offense ranks among the league’s best

The Yankees currently boast a league-best 133 wRC+, which means they’re performing 33% better than the average MLB lineup.

They’ve slugged 79 home runs already, the most in the league, and hold the highest overall WAR at 13.

Their .475 slugging percentage trails only the Los Angeles Dodgers, but just barely.

Brian Cashman’s bold pivot after losing Juan Soto has proven to be a stroke of genius, building depth and consistency across the board.

Giancarlo Stanton’s return is on the horizon

The Yankees haven’t even had Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup during this surge.

He’s been on the 60-day IL, working his way back slowly with hopes of returning in early June.

He’s been facing live pitching and could begin a rehab assignment soon, with May 27 marking the earliest possible return.

Even at 35 years old, Stanton’s presence in the lineup is still feared. His power remains undeniable and his ability to change a game in one swing is unmatched.

Ben Rice filling in with fireworks

While Stanton’s been out, Ben Rice has been quietly dominating from the DH spot.

The left-handed slugger is hitting .250/.348/.529 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs, and a 149 wRC+.

He ranks in the 97th percentile in both barrel rate and hard-hit percentage, mimicking Stanton’s offensive profile from the opposite side of the plate.

With both players healthy, Aaron Boone may have to get creative — Rice and Stanton could platoon at DH or alternate in key matchups.

Third base still looms as a possible trade target

Even with all the firepower, the Yankees still have a potential upgrade spot at third base.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s injury opened a hole, and while DJ LeMahieu has looked sharp since returning, questions remain about long-term reliability.

LeMahieu’s early results are promising — he’s flashing the glove and spraying the ball to all fields with surprising pop.

If he holds up, that could ease the urgency to trade. But with the deadline in late July, Cashman will be ready to strike if needed.

The offense may not be finished evolving

The Yankees aren’t just good — they’re built to dominate over the long haul.

Adding Stanton back into an already elite lineup is like bolting a rocket engine onto a sports car.

And if Rice keeps swinging like this, the Yankees will have the rare luxury of rotating two high-powered bats in and out of the DH slot.

Even with injuries and inconsistency early on, they’ve built a juggernaut that’s only getting stronger with time.

