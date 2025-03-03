Yankees are facing 2 grueling injuries as spring training ramps up

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are only a few weeks into spring training, but the injury bug has already taken its toll. Two players expected to play significant roles in 2025—Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil—are now on the shelf to open the season. While neither loss is necessarily season-altering, both will require some creative roster maneuvering to mitigate the impact.

Stanton’s Uncertain Timeline

Stanton recently received PRP injections in both elbows and will start the regular season on the injured list. He’s also dealing with a personal matter that has kept him away from camp, but the expectation is that he will report to Tampa in the coming days.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Stanton’s absence to start the year is a setback, his overall value to the team is heavily tied to what he can do in the postseason. Last year, he posted a 116 wRC+, hitting .233/.298/.475 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs. His on-base percentage has dipped below 30% for three consecutive seasons, and his durability continues to be a concern.

The Yankees know that keeping him healthy for the second half of the season is the priority, so losing him now isn’t the worst scenario.

In the meantime, they have options to replace his bat in the designated hitter role, with Ben Rice being the most intriguing candidate. Rice has been tearing the cover off the ball early in spring training and could provide an immediate offensive spark.

Gil Faces a Long Road Back

While Stanton’s absence is manageable, Luis Gil’s injury is a much bigger problem. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year suffered a high-grade lat strain during a bullpen session last week and is now facing an extended recovery timeline.

Gil won’t throw for at least six weeks, two weeks longer than the rehab timeline Clarke Schmidt followed for a similar injury last year. The Yankees will approach his recovery with caution, meaning it’s possible he won’t return until early summer.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is just another chapter in Gil’s injury history, which has already included two elbow surgeries. Some speculated that the Yankees should have explored trading him this offseason while his value was at its peak. Now, his injury history grows longer, and the Yankees are left figuring out how to fill his role in the rotation.

Who Fills the Gaps?

With Gil out, the Yankees will likely turn to a combination of Marcus Stroman and prospect Will Warren. Stroman, now 33, has been in trade discussions for months, but the Yankees may be forced to keep him around to stabilize the back end of the rotation. His declining velocity and dip in strikeout numbers make him a wild card, but his experience provides at least some reliability.

On the other hand, Warren represents the high-upside option. The 25-year-old right-hander struggled in his brief MLB stint last season, but his stuff is electric, and he’s looked sharp in early spring outings. He’s striking out hitters at a high rate, and his fastball-slider combination has been particularly effective. If Stroman falters early in the season, Warren could quickly find himself in a more prominent role.

For now, the Yankees will hope for a smooth recovery process for both Stanton and Gil. But with two significant pieces already sidelined, their depth will be tested sooner than expected.